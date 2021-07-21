Linda Zuern: Trump-Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Who Spread Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Dies of COVID-19

Linda Zuern, a staunch Trump supporter and well-known figure in the local Republican party, who spread coronavirus misinformation online, died of COVID-19 last week.

As reported by the Cape Cod Times on Tuesday, Zuern died of complications caused by COVID-19 at a hospital in Boston on Friday. She was 70 years old.

Zuern Spread Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories on Social Media

Zuern, a member of the pro-Trump group the United Cape Patriots that frequently held local Trump rallies, promoted conspiracy theories about the pandemic on social media. Among the articles she shared, there was one that accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of helping China in its cover-up of the "Wuhan Virus."

In another, she claimed COVID-19 is cover for "globalists" to usher in "U.N. Agenda 2030," which right-wing conspiracy theorists believe is a plot to create a one world government.

Zuern Promoted Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamins as Alternative to Vaccines

She also promoted the use of the Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID-19 during a Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates meeting in December and questioned whether officials "had looked into preventative measures that people could use besides a vaccine to help build up their immune system." That same month, she shared a news article suggesting vitamins as a treatment to cure severe COVID-19 cases.

Zeurn also expressed support for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that Satantic pedophiles run a global sex trafficking ring that also worked to discredit Trump during his time in the White House. Moreover, she dubbed media coverage of Trump's 2020 presidential election loss as "fake news."

Zuern was not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to Cape Cod Times, Zuern and her mother contracted COVID-19 while returning home from a trip to South Dakota. While her mother recovered, Zuern had been hospitalized in June and was in a coma on a ventilator until her death. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"She was a strong woman who believed in speaking the truth and defending our freedoms in America," said Republican State Committeewoman Deborah Dugan. "I would describe her to people as a little woman but a mighty warrior."