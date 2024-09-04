Linda Sun: Kathy Hochul's Former Aide and Husband Arrested by FBI from Their $4.1M Long Island Home Acted as Foreign Agents for China

A former senior aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was arrested along with her husband on Tuesday, acted as a foreign agent for China, according to a bombshell indictment. The 64-page indictment alleges that Linda Sun, 41, and her husband, Christopher Hu, 40, worked to block representatives from Taiwan's governor from visiting the New York governor's office.

Federal prosecutors revealed in a comprehensive indictment that she is accused of secretly acting as an agent for the Chinese Communist Party to enrich herself and her family. Sun also reportedly manipulated public statements made by unnamed "executive" officials, who are believed to be Hochul and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, toward Chinese-friendly positions.

Made Lots of Money as Chinese Agents

According to the indictment, Sun and Hu funneled kickbacks from the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party to purchase a $4.1 million home on Long Island, which was later raided by the FBI.

Prosecutors allege that she used the illicit funds not only to purchase the Manhasset property but also to buy a $2.1 million condo in Hawaii and luxury cars, including a 2024 Ferrari.

Sun and her husband face charges of laundering the profits from their illegal actions. Hu is also accused of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of identification.

The couple is scheduled to appear in a Brooklyn court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Justice, a 63-page indictment claims that Sun "repeatedly violated internal rules and protocols" of the New York governor's office to "offer improper benefits" to China and the Communist Party.

"As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP," said US Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. "The illicit scheme enriched the defendant's family to the tune of millions of dollars."

Spy in New York

Sun has spent 15 years in various government positions throughout New York State, including roles in both the Hochul and former Governor Andrew Cuomo administrations, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile.

In her role as a Hochul aide, Sun focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to her profile.

After 15 months in her executive chamber position, Sun, who graduated from Barnard College and Columbia University, transitioned to a role with the New York State Department of Labor in 2022.

A source familiar with the circumstances of her departure told the Associated Press that Sun was fired after evidence of misconduct was discovered.

Following her departure from state government, Sun took on the role of campaign manager for Democrat Austin Cheng in his unsuccessful bid for Congress on Long Island.

Her husband, on the other hand, operates a liquor store in Flushing, Queens. It is not clear if the raid on Sun's home was related to her job or her husband's business.

Over the past decade, he has also established several businesses, including one named Medical Supplies USA LLC, which he founded at the start of the Covid pandemic.