Lily Stewart: Glamorous Georgia Sorority Girl Reveals Why She Tried to Flee from Cops Before She Was Arrested for the Second Time in a Week

A Georgia sorority student, who went viral twice this month for legal troubles, tried to escape her second arrest because she was already out on bond. Just a week ago, Lily Stewart, 20, went viral with her "hot mugshot," featuring the University of Georgia (UGA) student smiling in an off-the-shoulder top.

The photo was taken during her March 8 arrest after she was pulled over for driving 30 miles per hour above the speed limit while heading to a friend's birthday celebration. Stewart at first was only pulled over and given a ticket. However, after she sped off right after speaking with the officer, she was stopped again and arrested.

Same Price for Second Offence

Her attorney told TMZ that the speeding charge has since been dropped. Instead, she must complete a defensive driving course, perform 20 hours of community service, and write a paper on the dangers of speeding.

However, on Sunday, the glamorous Alpha Chi Omega sorority member found herself under arrest once more.

According to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail, Stewart and a group of friends triggered an intrusion alarm at a UGA student center. She allegedly tried to escape by sprinting away from responding UGA officers and hiding behind a brick wall while a cop questioned her friends.

However, officers quickly found her hiding spot. When questioned about why she fled, she admitted that she was afraid of getting into trouble since she had already been arrested on March 8.

"I didn't want to get caught doing anything bad because I am out on bond right now," the internet sensation admitted, according to the report.

During the early Sunday morning encounter, Stewart told police, "Was it the trespassing? Truly, that was actually my fault."

The sorority student, recently nicknamed "Miss America" for her appearance, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling just before 5:30 a.m.

She was able to post her $4,000 bond a few hours later and was released from jail by 11 a.m.

According to the report, her friends faced charges related to underage drinking, loitering, and possession of a fake ID. However, police noted that Stewart did not appear to be intoxicated. Police also said in their report that Stewart showed no signs of intoxication.

Star for the Wrong Reasons

Stewart's latest mugshot features her wearing a dark blue prison uniform, with her blonde-highlighted hair styled in a sleek blowout and parted down the middle. Naturally, she was flashing a bright smile in the photo.

Her second mugshot quickly drew the same reactions as her first unexpectedly flattering image, with social media users once again praising Stewart's appearance.

"She looks innocent," one man commented on X about her latest booking photo.

"Her side profile is incredible. God has his favorites," another person wrote, praising Stewart's facial features.

Some social media users found humor in Stewart's frequent run-ins with the law, with one person jokingly asking, "Are those cops bothering you, queen?"

One woman wrote with a laughing emoji: "Freshly curled hair + prowling is wild."

"Her hairstylist needs a raise! C'mon layers!!" someone added.

Stewart has not yet addressed her second arrest or the reactions to her latest mugshot, though she has previously spoken about the first one.