While Google has a strict policy not to showcase any explicit content or nudity, Lil Nas X seems to be a rebel in this case. The revolutionary gay recording artist has done it again. Nas X seems to have left no stone unturned to announce that he's gay in yet another scandalous music video where he is seen twerking naked with a group of dancers, who also accompanied him in Google's policy-breaking stunt.

Lil Nas X's latest music video album titled Industry Baby has been launched on YouTube. Fans of Nas X are stunned to watch him naked in the video alongside several other nude dancers.

Lil Nas X has pushed fresh boundaries with his provocative music video depicting him having a ball while being locked up in Montero State Prison. In the new music video for Industry Baby, the singer is imprisoned for five years in the big house.

But the character Nas X portrayed in the music video turned the slammer into a banger as he and his fellow inmate hotties he's been locked up with drop their prison jumpsuits and starts performing a sizzling naked dance in a shower room that has pink-tiled poles.

However, that's not the end of the story, the naked music video of Lil Nas X is not just for entertainment. There's more to the revolutionary singer's music video that meets the attention. Industry Baby video on YouTube is a part of a fundraising campaign for The Bail Project.

What is 'The Bail Project'?

Well, the Bail Project is a national non-profit organisation that helps poor non-convicted American people with the fewest resources to get paid for bail.

Lil Nas X spoke at length about the difficulty faced by the poor Black Americans in his social media post. "Music is that the way I fight for liberation," he said. "But true freedom requires a change in how the criminal justice system works, starting with cash bail. I do know the pain that incarceration brings to a family, and that I know the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on Black Americans. There are numerous stories that decide on us to require action, and that I invite you to hitch me during this important civil rights offering," he added.

Industry Baby Music Video: Watch

Meanwhile, the nude video song has already garnered millions of views within days since its release. Earlier, Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video was the most-streamed song in the first week of its release.

The devilish song was played over 6.8 million times including 2.5 million video streams. It became Lil Nas X's second number one music video, which debuted at the top of the UK Singles Chart this year.