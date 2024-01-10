Like Flowers in Sand Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Like Flowers in Sand episode 7 will air on ENA on Wednesday (January 10) at 9:00 pm KST. The mini-series stars Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Ju Myoung, Yoon Jong Seok, Kim Bo Ra, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung. It follows a group of youngsters and features their struggles to bloom. People in Korea can watch the romantic comedy sports drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The mini-series focuses on the life of a ssireum player named Kim Baek Doo, played by Jang Dong Yoon. He meets his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung (Lee Ju Myoung) while planning to retire from the sport. The athlete's life changes after his friend becomes the management team leader and tries to save the team. Min Hyun Wook (Yoon Jong Seok), Joo Mi Ran (Kim Bo Ra), and Jo Seok Hee (Lee Joo Seung) help them.

Here is everything about Like Flowers in Sand episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy sports drama will air its next episode on ENA on Wednesday (January 10) at 9:00 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Like Flowers in Sand Episode 7:

US - 7:00 am

Canada - 7:00 am

Australia - 10:40 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 6:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 1:00 pm

UK - 12:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week teases a change in the relationship between Kim Baek Doo and Oh Yoo Kyung. The viewers can look forward to the beginning of a romantic journey between the onscreen couple. The teaser also hints at troubled moments for the two. Watch the sports drama on ENA on Wednesday (January 10) at 9:00 pm KST to know what lies ahead for your favorite characters.