Singer Demi Lovato has been staying sober and healthy which clearly has been having a positive effect on her life, attested by her set to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend. The 27-year-old singer sat down with Zane Lowe and spoke about all that she learned after her near-fatal hospitalization on July 24, 2018.

A long road back to recovery through music

"I feel really excited and I'm ready," she said regarding her upcoming performance at the prestigious awards ceremony, staring the interview off at a positive note. She is said to perform her song "Anyone" that was written only four days before her tragic incident. The song said, "I feel like I've been waiting for this moment for so long. Like I just want to go up there and tell my story...So I'm just going to do the best that I can".

"You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this and think, "Let's help this girl." Because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn't," she told Lowe regarding the song, her state of mind while writing the song and it was her hospitalization in fact that inspired her to share the song with the world. "I was singing this song and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact," she said.

Inspiration in hospital

"And that's what kind of brings us to this moment is, I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song," she concluded about the process of writing the song and the fact of making music is a part of her 'coping mechanism'.

Lovato opened up about the truth of her hospitalization while claiming to have not been conscious before entering the hospital and it was strangers and friends who came to her aid. Since the overdose, Lovato says she has cut-off individuals that don't personally care about her and has tried to make better decisions, however, there is still room for "error of judgment".

A quick brush with death

"Sometimes you get fooled. Sometimes you get into relationships that you think are healthy and then you realize, 'Wow that actually wasn't healthy at all.' I kind of find that that continues to happen and it's just a learning experience at each time." she said regarding her thoughts on relationships.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote on a post commemorating the passing of a close friend to a drug overdose. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she concluded on the topic of suffering from an addiction.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose during a party in her Hollywood Hills home after her trainer, who has since been fired, admitted that the singer "wasn't herself." She was hospitalized in July 2018, entered rehab, and celebrated one year of sobriety in July 2019.