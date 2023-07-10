Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 7 will air on ENA Monday (July 10) at 10 pm KST. Joo Ran and Sang Eun will work together against Jae Ho in the upcoming chapter. People in Korea can watch episode 7 on ENA.

International K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as VIKI and Amazon Prime.

Here is everything about Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 7, including the date, time, spoilers, and streaming details.

Air Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 7 will air on ENA Tuesday at 10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can watch the drama on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 7:

Australia - 11.00 pm

Japan - 10.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.00 pm

Malaysia - 9.00 pm

Indonesia - 8.00 pm

Thailand - 8.00 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3.00 pm

Britain - 2.00 pm

New Zealand - 1.00 am

The US - 6.00 am

Mexico - 9.00 am

Brazil - 10.00 am

Spoilers

Ahead of Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 7 telecast, the production team has released the promotional stills of Joo Ran and Sang Eun. The images focus on the secretive mission of Joo Ran and Sang Eun. The first photo features a complicated expression of Joo Ran. She looks tense, sad, and determined. The second picture shows Joo Ran and Sang Eun together. Sang Eun is wearing a black hat and a black mask.

The third photo focuses on Sang Eun, and the fourth still shows Joo Ran and Sang Eun checking the black box while Jae Ho is asleep. The fifth photo shows Sang Eun standing outside and observing the situation. Watch Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 7 to know what lies ahead for Sang Eun and Joo Ran.