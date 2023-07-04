Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 6 will air on ENA Tuesday (July 4) at 10 pm KST. Police will investigate Joo Ran and Sang Eun in the upcoming chapter. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on ENA.

International K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as VIKI and Amazon Prime.

Here is everything about Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 6, including the date, time, spoilers, and streaming details.

Air Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 6 will air on ENA Tuesday at 10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can watch the drama on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 6:

Australia - 11.00 pm

Japan - 10.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.00 pm

Malaysia - 9.00 pm

Indonesia - 8.00 pm

Thailand - 8.00 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3.00 pm

Britain - 2.00 pm

New Zealand - 1.00 am

The US - 6.00 am

Mexico - 9.00 am

Brazil - 10.00 am

Spoilers

Ahead of Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 6 telecast, the production team has released the promotional stills of Joo Ran and Sang Eun. The first photo shows Joo Ran and Sang Eun sitting in the interrogation room with a detective. Joo Ran looks anxious as she looks at the investigation officer. Watch the mini-series to find out if this investigation is related to the crimes of her husband and son.

Meanwhile, the image focuses on the fearless Sang Eun. The detective might be asking her about the death of Yoon Beom. She could be a murder suspect. The viewers will know the details through episode 6.

Another image shows Joo Ran and Sang Eun sitting in front of the police station. They are sitting apart from each other and glaring at one another. Will this unexpected reunion bring new disasters in their lives?

The viewers are curious about how Joo Ran and Sang Eun deal with the new challenges. Watch Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 6 to know what lies ahead for Jae Ho and Joo Ran.

"It is said that when a person hits rock bottom, a very ironic side to them comes out. They become unkind. I acted with the hope that people would find [Sang Eun] to be a vicious woman rather than appearing pitiful," cast member Lim Ji Yeon said.