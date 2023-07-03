Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 5 will air on ENA Monday (July 3) at 10 pm KST. Joo Ran might uncover the mystery surrounding her husband in the upcoming chapter. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on ENA this Monday.

International K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as VIKI and Amazon Prime.

Here is everything about Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 5, including the date, time, spoilers, and streaming details.

Air Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 5 will air on ENA Monday at 10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can watch the drama on various streaming platforms.

Here is the International Air Timings of Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 5:

Australia - 11.00 pm

Japan - 10.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.00 pm

Malaysia - 9.00 pm

Indonesia - 8.00 pm

Thailand - 8.00 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3.00 pm

Britain - 2.00 pm

New Zealand - 1.00 am

The US - 6.00 am

Mexico - 9.00 am

Brazil - 10.00 am

Spoilers

Ahead of Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 5 telecast, the production team has released the promotional stills of Joo Ran and Jae Ho. The first photo shows Joo Ran digging in her backyard. Tension rises as the whole mystery starts. She lifts a pile of dirt in a frenzy, making the viewers curious to know what she might find in the backyard.

The second image features an unpleasant moment between Joo Ran and Jae Ho. They get involved in a heated argument in the backyard. Joo Ran might be disappointed with Jae Ho as she hits his chest hardly and cries loudly. The third picture shows Jae Ho trying to talk to Joo Ran and explain everything to her.

The viewers are eager if Joo Ran will find the dead body that Jae Ho hid in the backyard. Watch Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 5 to know what lies ahead for Jae Ho and Joo Ran.

"In the drama, Joo Ran falls into extreme confusion due to Jae Ho's claims that he can't smell the 'dead body odor' she's smelling. The chaos that will ensue due to her inability to trust anyone, including her husband and herself, will give viewers a sense of terror and the ultimate suspense", the production team shared.