Liam Payne's Tragic Death: One Direction Singer Was Hallucinating on Deadly Drug Before Fatal Leap

Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically died on Wednesday, October 16, in Argentina. According to reports by TMZ, the singer was allegedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs when he passed away. The substance, known as "Cristal," is believed to cause intense psychotic attacks and hallucinations.

Buenos Aires police revealed that Payne exhibited erratic behavior before his death, which they suspect may have been influenced by the drug. Authorities believe this may have contributed to Payne's decision to jump from the third story of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Cristal is a powerful and dangerous drug, known for its extreme highs and lows, often resulting in aggression. Officers stated that Payne's behavior, described as "erratic," may have been caused by the hallucinations triggered by the drug. The exact circumstances leading to his fall are still under investigation, but police suspect that the drug played a significant role in the tragic event.

Struggles With Addiction

Sources close to Payne disclosed that the "Get Low" singer had been battling a severe drug addiction before his untimely death. Page Six reported that Payne had been dropped by his label, Universal, and his London-based publicist due to concerns about his addiction.

Despite spending 100 days in a rehabilitation facility, his treatment appeared ineffective, according to insiders from the music industry. An industry source stated, "Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction, and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working."

Erratic Behavior Before Death

In the days leading up to his death, several hotel guests reported unusual behavior from Payne. A guest told the Daily Mail that she saw Payne smashing his laptop after receiving an email that seemingly triggered his anger. "I went over and asked if he was OK, but he just grunted," she said. Payne allegedly replied, "I used to be in a boy band. That's why I'm so messed up."

Another guest witnessed Payne arguing with a woman over money. He reportedly told her, "I'll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people," as reported by Page Six. The guest described Payne as "upset, agitated, and pacing," appearing highly energized and distressed.

These reports paint a picture of a man struggling with deep personal issues in the days leading up to his tragic death. His addiction and erratic behavior, combined with the influence of dangerous drugs, seem to have contributed to his sudden and shocking demise.

As the investigation continues, fans around the world mourn the loss of Liam Payne, a talented artist whose life was cut short under heartbreaking circumstances.