Liam Payne May Have Been Unconscious When He Fell to His Death from Third Floor Hotel Balcony after Drug-Fueled Episode, Autopsy Reveals

A newly released autopsy report for former One Direction singer Liam Payne suggests he may have been unconscious when he tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires-- that two women had been in his room hours before his death, according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16.

The office said the position of Payne's body and the nature of his injuries indicated that he "did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself," suggesting he might have "fallen while in a state of semi or total unconsciousness." The report further indicated that Payne was alone when he fell to his death, ruling out foul play.

No Foul Play Involved

Evidence suggests the pop star was "going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse" at the time of his death and was completely alone, according to an official statement from the prosecutor's office, translated from Spanish.

The autopsy determined that the cause of death was "polytrauma, internal and external hemorrhage." While the brain injuries alone would have been fatal, Payne also sustained internal and external hemorrhages in his skull, chest, abdomen, and limbs, all of which "contributed to the mechanism of death," the report says.

The report also said that officials questioned "three hotel workers and two women who, in the hours prior, had been with the musician in his room, but had already left the hotel when the incident occurred."

First responders rushed to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires after receiving an urgent call from the distressed manager late Wednesday.

However, there was nothing they could do to save him, according to Alberto Crescenti, the chief of Buenos Aires emergency services. The One Direction was reportedly acting "erratically" before tragically falling to his death.

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," the top medic said, according to La Nacion.

"Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.

"The team could do absolutely nothing. There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries," he added.

Was Not in His Senses at the Time of His Death

The cause of death for the 31-year-old Brit emerged shortly after an emergency call made by the hotel manager was released, revealing the unsettling moments leading up to the singer's tragic fall—indicating that Payne was "putting his life at risk."

"Hello, good morning. I just called and my line got disconnected. I'm calling [from] the CasaSur hotel in Palermo, Costa Rica 6032," the manager could be heard saying in Spanish in the audio.

The manager, identified as "Esteban," said that Payne was vandalizing his hotel room and was under the influence of "drugs and alcohol."

"Well, we have a guest who is drunk on drugs and alcohol. And, well, he's... When he's conscious, he's breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please," the manager told the dispatcher.

Police later confirmed that they were called to the hotel after receiving reports of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

Photos from inside Payne's hotel room have surfaced online, revealing the scene of chaos. The room appeared to be in disarray, with several personal items strewn around.

The images show a smashed laptop in the hotel lobby and powdery substances scattered across surfaces, fueling speculation about possible drug use.

Upon their arrival, officers found Payne's body in the hotel's inner courtyard after the manager reported hearing a loud sound coming from that area.

Officials stated that the singer's body has since been sent for an autopsy.