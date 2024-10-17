'Tragic Passing' - Celebrities and Fans Mourn Sudden Demise of One Direction Star Liam Payne

The shocking demise of One Direction star Liam Payne devastated celebrities and fans worldwide after Buenos Aires police confirmed his death. The English pop singer died aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16). According to the local authorities, the English pop singer met his demise after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne was a member of the British pop band One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. He was found dead after falling from the third floor of Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires near Palermo neighborhood, Sistema de Atencion Medica de Emergencia said in a statement to Telemundo.

Alberto Crescenti, the director of emergency services in Buenos Aires, confirmed the demise of Payne through an official statement to local media, per Todo Noticias and La Nacion. According to the police officials, the English pop singer's fall from the hotel balcony resulted in "severe injuries" and might have died at the scene, The Associated Press reported. The police officials have launched an investigation, and an autopsy will be carried out.

Celebrities and Fans Mourn Sudden Demise of One Direction Star Liam Payne

"Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone," Charlie Puth posted on Instagram.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," - Paris Hilton wrote on X.

"damn this liam payne news got me speechless... looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. You never know when it's your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day," Corbyn Besson posted on X.

"We're incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time," BRIT Awards wrote on X.

"We're deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne's tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans," MTV posted on X.