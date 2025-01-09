Liam Payne Cause of Death: One Direction Star's Cause of Death Is Revealed after He Fell from Hotel Balcony in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne's cause of death has been officially determined at a UK inquest, three months after the One Direction star tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne was staying at the Casa Sur hotel in South America when he plunged to his death following a binge involving alcohol and drugs on October 16.

His sudden death left fans around the world in shock, and a wave of sorrow was expressed during a heartfelt funeral attended by music icons and all of Payne's former bandmates. The official medical cause of death for Payne has been confirmed as "polytrauma," meaning he suffered multiple traumatic injuries to his body.

Death from Multiple Injuries Due to Fall

A hearing held on December 17 at Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court revealed that it may take "some time" to determine the exact circumstances of the 31-year-old's death. Five people have been charged in connection with Payne's death in Argentina, following his fall from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel.

Among those charged are the hotel's manager, a receptionist, and Payne's friend, with manslaughter charges.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office of Argentina previously announced that hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne's friend Roger Nores are facing charges.

Two more people have been charged for their involvement in supplying drugs.

Nores is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly "abandoning him to his fate," knowing that Payne was unable to care for himself and was struggling with multiple addictions, according to court documents.

In addition, two other people, hotel staff member Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.

The UK inquest into Payne's death has been postponed until a pre-inquest review on November 6, according to the coroner's court.

Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen confirmed that Payne's cause of death was "polytrauma," meaning multiple traumatic injuries.

Everything Ends in Tragedy

The court also said that Payne, described as a "singer and entertainer" during the hearing, was formally identified with the help of funeral directors in Buckinghamshire. Payne was one of the five members of the immensely popular boyband One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

The band was formed on Simon Cowell's The X Factor before achieving global fame. They disbanded in 2016 after Zayn Malik left the group.

After the band's breakup, Payne battled alcohol and drug issues but successfully became sober through a rehabilitation program in 2023. However, by the night of his death, he had relapsed, reportedly consuming alcohol and drugs.

Before his death, he was seen in the hotel lobby, breaking his laptop and meeting with fans. He was later taken to his hotel room by three individuals but is believed to have accidentally fallen after losing consciousness.

Following the announcement of his death, Payne's father traveled to Buenos Aires to formally identify his son before his body was returned to the UK.

Payne's funeral in November in Buckinghamshire was attended by Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear, as well as his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends.