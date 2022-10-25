Leslie Jordan: Emmy-Winning Comedian Dies at Age 67 after Crashing His BMW into Side of Hollywood Building

Comedian Leslie Jordan best known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" has died aged 67. The Emmy-winning actor was driving his BMW in Los Angeles on Monday morning when he crashed it into the side of a building. It is believed Jordan suffered a medical emergency while he was behind the wheel.

Officers added that it was unclear whether Jordan was killed in the collision, or whether he had suffered from a medical emergency beforehand. Jordan was also part of "Call Me Kat," which is currently airing its third season on Fox. The show has been paused for an indefinite period of time following Jordan's passing.

Death of a Star

Los Angeles Police Department said that they received reports that a car crashed into a wall located at Romaine Street and Cahuenga Blvd around 9:30 am. It was suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency.

His death was confirmed by his spokesperson. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the rep said in a statement.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

The 4 feet, 11 inches tall â€” rose to fame in the 1990s with roles in sitcoms including "Hearts Afire" and "Murphy Brown." Jordan, however, grew more popular than ever recently after making an appearance in "American Horror Story."

This earned him more than 5.8 million Instagram followers, where he posted amusing anecdotes in his distinctive Southern drawl.

The tales, which frequently focused on his upbringing in Tennessee and time spent in Hollywood, cheered millions of Americans who were housebound and enduring COVID lockdowns.

Jordan made an open and amusing confession about watching porn while on the order to stay at home, adding, "Oh, don't judge me... It's better than CNN!"

Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and lived in Los Angeles. He only recently started a career as a country musician and hinted that a new song would be released the day before he passed away.

Tributes Pour In

In 2021, Jordan issued a gospel CD named "Company's Comin'." Later that year, he appeared as a special guest panelist on "The Masked Singer," singing the gospel song "This Little Light of Mine."

He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2006 for his portrayal of Beverly Leslie in the popular NBC series "Will & Grace," in which he had a recurring role. Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, two of his co-stars, were among the first celebrities to pay tribute to him.

"My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend," Hayes tweeted.

Co-star Eric McCormack, who played the leading role of Will Truman, said he was "crushed" by the loss. "The funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

Jordan, an LGBTQ icon, was given the Timeless Star award by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics in 2021. In 2013 he served as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," and in 2022 he served as a guest director. He worked with Project Angel Food and the AIDS Project Los Angeles during the AIDS crisis.

"I told my mother I thought something was up. I didn't even know the word 'gay,'" he told People magazine last year.

"She didn't pull her Bible out, which I thought she would. She said, 'I'm just really afraid that if you choose this path, you'll be ridiculed,'" he recalled, adding that she told him to "'just live your life quietly.' I didn't follow."

Jordan announced he will be releasing a new single shortly in his final Instagram post on Sunday, which included a video of him singing together with musician Danny Myrick.

"Sunday Mornin' Hymm Singin' with @dannymyrick," Jordan wrote on social media. "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie." Jordan's beloved mother, Peggy, passed away earlier this year.