Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead popular Brazilian beauty influencer Nubia Cristina Braga outside her house in Santa Maria. She was found in a pool of blood on October 14.

The 23-year-old had been shot dead just three hours after making a post about a hair appointment. Authorities believe Braga had just returned from the hairdresser, which she had detailed on her Instagram story, when she was targeted by two gunmen on motorcycles.

Who Was Nubia Cristina Braga?

Nubia Cristina Braga was a social media influencer who had 60,000 followers on Instagram. She provided content on beauty, fashion and travel. Braga also had her own clothing store. She wanted to become an internationally recognized Instagram influencer.

Friends described Braga as cheerful, honest, outgoing and independent. Claudia Menezes, her aunt, shared that Braga did volunteer work and helped everyone. "She left a legacy behind." The young influencer was known to help organize parties for Children's Day and Christmas.

Followers and admirers took to social media to express shock and grieve. "My Jesus, the woman only posted a Story 3 ago and was brutally murdered, only God can comfort her family and friends," a follower wrote. Another user said "There is no other of you, you are unique."

Investigations Continue

Police have launched an investigation into the murder. The identity and motive of the killers are unknown, as such, police have urged the public to come forward with any information that they can follow up on.

Braga's family and friends want the killers to be brought forward. Her aunt said they are unaware of the possibility that she was being threatened. "Nubia never said anything if she was being threatened," she said. "We want to know why they did this to Nubia." Claudia said the influencer's mother is on medication and the family is in shock.