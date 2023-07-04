Leonardo De Niro: Robert De Niro's Grandson Was Found Dead Seated in a Chair by Friend with White Powdery Substance Next to His Body

Leonardo De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert de Niro, was reportedly "found dead sitting in a chair". Leonardo, whose death was confirmed by his mother Drena De Niro on Monday, was found by a concerned friend who went to visit him at his $950 million New York City apartment.

Drena De Niro did not reveal the cause of her son's death but she posted a photo of him, who appeared in the movie "A Star is Born," along with a poignant caption. In her caption, she expressed her heartfelt wish that love alone could have been enough to save him, indicating the depth of her sorrow and the profound impact of the loss.

Unnatural Death Raises Questions

The concerned friend reportedly visited Leonardo De Niro's apartment on Sunday afternoon to check on the 19-year-old actor as they hadn't heard from him for a few days, TMZ reported.

Upon arrival, Leonardo De Niro was found dead while seated in a chair.

The presence of a white powdery substance and drug-related objects nearby was confirmed by law enforcement sources, as reported by The New York Post. The white powdery substance was found on a plate near his body and there were no signs of trauma.

While the exact cause of death has not been determined, sources have indicated that it is being investigated as a potential overdose.

The concierge at 55 Wall Street confirmed that Leandro lived in the building.

He had been living alone in a luxurious sixth-floor apartment, which he had rented for less than a year. The apartment is located in the same building as Cipriani, a high-end venue known for hosting various events.

The person described Leandro as a friendly and approachable young man who would always greet them with a hello whenever they entered or left the premises.

"I'd see him every now and then, and he'd always say hi,' the concierge said. 'He just was friendly, kept to himself."

"I didn't know who he was until I read the story,' he said. 'It's a tragedy. I was just talking to my coworker that said my daughter just turned 20. You see his (Leandro's) picture, he was a baby."

The concierge said he had never seen Robert De Niro at the apartment.

Gone too Soon

This came as actor Robert De Niro broke his silence for the first time following his grandson's tragic death. Robert De Niro said in a statement, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Leonardo's death was first confirmed by his mother Drena De Niro on Monday. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," the heartbroken mom continued.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," she added.

Drena also mentioned Carlos Mare, Leandro's artist father, and shared her condolences with him. Carlos Mare posted a blacked-out image on his Instagram page, potentially symbolizing his mourning and grief.

Carlos Mare shared his tribute separately by writing: "Words aren't enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.

"He is God's child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.

"You can't spell LOVE without LEO."

Leandro De Niro, the young actor, had a role alongside his mother Drena in the 2018 film "A Star Is Born." In the movie, he portrayed the character of George "Noodles" Stone's son, played by Dave Chappelle. George Stone played the best friend of Jackson Maine, portrayed by Bradley Cooper.

The mother and son shared the screen in multiple other films. They appeared together in the movies "The Collection" in 2005 and "Cabaret Maxime" in 2018, showcasing their on-screen collaboration and shared passion for acting.

Drena De Niro was adopted by Robert De Niro and took on his surname after he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976. Due to her father's active career, Drena had a somewhat transient lifestyle, dividing her time between New York City, Los Angeles, and Italy. This dynamic upbringing allowed her to experience different cultures and environments throughout her life.

During his second marriage to former actress and model Toukie Smith, Robert De Niro became a father to twin boys named Julian and Aaron. Born in 1995, the twins were brought into the world through a surrogate.

Following that, De Niro and his then-wife Grace Hightower had a son named Elliot in 1998. In 2011, they welcomed a daughter named Helen, who was also born via surrogate. The De Niro family expanded with the addition of these children, bringing joy and love into their lives.