Patrick Proefriedt: New York Father Fatally Shoots Three-Week-Old Daughter With Crossbow after Argument with Wife

A New York father has been charged with murder for allegedly firing a crossbow at his wife while she was holding their three-week-old daughter, seriously injuring the mother and killing the baby. Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, engaged in a heated argument with his wife Megan Carey on Monday morning at their home in the Town of Colesville.

During the argument, Proefriedt fired the crossbow at his wife, who was holding their baby at the time, the Broome County Sheriff's Office said. The broadhead crossbow bolt struck the child, Eleanor M. Carey, in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit area, and subsequently hitting her mother in the chest, the Broome County police said in a statement.

Just Out of Rage

Proefriedt later, reportedly, tried to remove the bolt before attempting to prevent his wife from contacting emergency services. Following these events, he fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident and arrived at the home on State Route 41 near Cass Road shortly after 5 am on Monday.

Officers quickly secured the surrounding area and found the crossbow that was involved in the incident. First responders made immediate efforts to save the infant's life and eventually brought her outside to receive aid from paramedics.

Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the infant, identified as Eleanor M. Carey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Proefriedt's wife was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received medical treatment for her injuries.

A perimeter was formed around the area by the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, and Chenango County sheriff's deputies in order to capture Proefriedt, who had hidden in the woods less than a mile from his home after his vehicle got stuck in the mud.

Aerial drones were deployed to locate him. Eventually, he was successfully captured and taken into custody.

Killer Father

Proefriedt now faces several felony charges, including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and first-degree criminal contempt. The criminal contempt charge stems from his alleged violation of an order of protection.

Police have referred to Proefriedt as "a repugnant human being" and claim that he removed the bolt and tried to prevent Carey from dialing 911.

Only a week before the tragedy, the suspect wrote on Facebook that "protecting his family and friends at all costs" was his "style."

Also, less than three weeks prior to the incident, Proefriedt shared a photograph on Facebook of himself and baby Eleanor, referring to her as "my little baby girl."

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory," said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl, Eleanor Carey. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice.

"It's just a tragic case. It's a senseless case. Reminder to all of us standing here today that domestic violence is incredibly real," Akshar told reporters at a press conference.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has verified that the investigation is still in progress and that Proefriedt is presently being held in custody without bail, awaiting arraignment.