Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Yuvraj Singh Named Captain of New York Superstar Strikers in Second Season

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian vice-captain, has been appointed captain and named as the icon player for the New York Superstar Strikers in the second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT). The competition, to be played in a 90-ball format, will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, from March 7-18.

The all-rounder, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is now eligible to participate in overseas competitions, a privilege not extended to active players by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Yuvraj will captain a team featuring the likes of Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Keiron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Yuvraj Joins Legends Cricket Trophy

"Yuvraj's addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament," the franchise said in a statement.

LCT was a hit in the first season and with the likes of Yuvraj joining the league, more fireworks with the bat and ball can be expected this year.

The inaugural season, contested in the 20-over format, took place in Ghaziabad from March 22 to March 30 last year.

The first season concluded with both Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers being declared joint winners as the final match was abandoned due to adverse weather conditions. Under the LCT90BALLS format, each team is allowed five bowlers, each bowling a maximum of three overs.

This will also be the first time New York Superstar Strikers will be playing the tournament. Sagar Khanna, Owner of the New York Strikers, shared his vision for the team's participation in the upcoming tournament. "Over the years, we've witnessed a remarkable expansion in the New York Strikers Squad, both in talent and depth," he said.

Owners Confident about Yuvi

The announcement of Yuvraj assuming the leadership position has heightened the anticipation surrounding the New York Superstar Strikers' involvement in the second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy. This development has sparked enthusiasm among fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

"Our goal with the New York Superstar Strikers is to become the most formidable team ever, both in gameplay and skill. With Yuvraj Singh leading the way and the talented lineup we've assembled, we're ready to turn this vision into reality."

Possessing a talented lineup featuring players like Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Keiron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, and Mohammad Amir, the New York Strikers not only establish themselves as strong contenders but also showcase the team's commitment to continuous improvement and success.