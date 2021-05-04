Leeteuk's Sister, Actress Park In Young to Get Married This Fall; Here is All We Know So Far

Super Junior's Leeteuk's elder sister, actress Park In Young, is all set to get married this year, say reports. Park in Young is said to be getting hitched to her boyfriend of two years in September. Here is what we know about the celebrity wedding.

Park In Young is an actress, singer, lyricist and is also popular as a yoga instructor. But her fiancé is a non-celebrity and thus no information has been released on the love of her life. However, Exsports News stated that Park In Young's to-be husband is a scuba diving instructor. He is also said to own restaurant business.

The wedding will be held in the presence of family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will be a private affair. The couple took part in the wedding photo shoot recently. The photo shoot was done in Jeju Island and actress Park In Young looks stunning in the white dress. The couple have been dating for two years, but information about the actress' husband has not been revealed, respecting his family's wishes.

Park In Young made her small screen debut with MBC's' Introducing a Star's Friend-Star Family Special' show. Later, she took to acting and was seen in comic play New Boing Boing, Yeouido and Just Friends.

Like brother Leeteuk, Park In Young is also a singer. She released her first album I miss you so much in 2011. She released her second album My Love in 2018 after a gap of seven years. Her third single Jin Happiness was released in March 2021.

The 39-years-old actress graduated from Chung Ang University. She made her debut as a singer in the year 2009 with the single Boeing Boeing. She grew up in New Zealand and came back to South Korea to continue her studies and started her career here.

Park In Young with brother Leeteuk and mother:

Recently actress Kang So Ra announced marriage to her non-celebrity boyfriend. She married a doctor in August 2020. She gave birth to a girl child on April 15, 2021. It can be noted that Kang So Ra had played on-screen wife to Leeteuk in the show We Got Married.

This year began with the news of Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirming their relationship. Then the other two stars from the same drama Kim Jung Hyun and So Ji Hye refuting rumors of dating. Reports also speculate that long-time lovers Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min A too might tie the knot this year.