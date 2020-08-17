Popular South Korean actress Kang So Ra is all set to tie the knot with her long-time non-celebrity boyfriend this month. The actress made the announcement through her agency PlumA&C. The celebration will be held on August 29. Here are the details.

Kang So Ra's agency said that the actress has decided to get married to her non-celebrity boyfriend, based on mutual love and trust for each other. The wedding is set to be held in August but changes have been made to the original schedule and plans.

The Wedding Details

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the couple has decided to make the wedding a private affair. As planned earlier a large number of friends and people from the entertainment industry will not be invited.

The agency has given details about the event. "The wedding ceremony was scheduled for August 29, but due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening in Korea, [grand ceremony] has been cancelled. Instead, she will replace it with a simple ceremony where the couple and their immediate families will be in attendance," said the statement from PlumA&C.

Apart from the Covid-19 situation, the decision to hold a private wedding was also taken in consideration of the bride to be, her family, and the husband to be and his family, who are not celebrities. The only detail known about So Ra's boyfriend is that he is older to her, as revealed by the agency. It also stated that other details including the venue of the wedding, guest list etc will be kept private.

Kang So Ra too issued a statement to announce the news of her wedding. "I, Kang Sora, who a lot of you at Bling Bling have considered their younger sister, friend, or older sister, am getting married in late August. You are probably surprised by the sudden news. I found a good person that I want to spend the rest of my life with, so I am sharing this good news with you through this letter," So Ra stated.

"I will work hard to show a happy married life and many more sides as an actress so that I can return [what I've received] to all of you who believe in and support me. Please continue to watch over me," she requested her fans.

Will Kang So Ra Continue to Act?

The agency has confirmed that Kang So Ra will continue to act and will also take part in promotions as an actress. "Please send your blessings and support to Kang So Ra, who is about to start a new chapter of her life," requested the agency.

Kang So Ra is known for her performances in dramas Doctor Stranger, Warm and Cozy, My Lawyer Mr Jo, Revolutionary Love, The Beauty Inside and more. Since 2018 she has been concentrating on movies and Uhm Bok Dong and Secret Zoo are the latest movies she has acted in.

Kang So Ra made her debut in the movie 4th Period Mystery 2009. Then she went on to act in Sunny. But her performance in the drama Dream High 2 in 2012 gave her the status of a prominent actress in the industry.

Earlier, Kang So Ra was dating Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin and the couple had confirmed their relationship in December 2016. But the couple announced their break up one year later in December 2017.

Watch the trailer of Yoo Yeon Seok and Kang So Ra starrer Warm and Cozy drama: