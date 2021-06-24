Lee Sung Kyung Dating LOCO? Here is the Truth Behind Controversial Instagram Pictures

Rumors of Romantic Dr. 2 actress Lee Sung Kyung dating KPop idol Kwon Hyuk Woo popularly known as LOCO are making rounds on social media. Netiznes have tried to collate two pictures recently shared by Lee Sung Kyung and LOCO [as a story] on their respective Instagram handles and claimed that the couple had visited the same place and were dating.

The two pictures do have a similar background with greenery and yellow flowers. Netizens claimed "It looks like they took the photos of each other from where they were sitting." Another netizen tried to analyse the pictures and commented: "The two photos have a similar film feeling. It's not just the location, but the overall vibe of the photos are also similar, which is probably why this happened...?" But here is the truth about similarity in the photos uploaded by the actress and singer.

CLAIM VS TRUTH

One part of the speculations are right. That is, Lee Sung Kyung and LOCO were indeed at the same location. But the claims of dating are completely false. Because the celebrities were at the same spot to film for a collaboration project and not to enjoy a date.

Lee Sung Kyung are LOCO are gearing up for a collaboration single being recorded under the project Dingo Music's Duet Mate. Reports stated that the single will be written, composed as produced by the popular brand Rocoberry. The musical duo has produced blockbuster soundtracks that were used in dramas including IU starrer Hotel Del Luna, Song Joong Ki – Song Hye Kyo starrer Descendants of the Sun, and Gong Yoo – Kim Go Eun starrer Goblin.

Streaming Details

This is the first reality show project of Duet Mate. In the single, Lee Sung Kyung and LOCO will be captured in the process of making the music. The process of music making featuring Lee Sung Kyung and LOCO will be released on Dingo Music's official YouTube channel from June 25. The first episode will premiere at 6PM KST and will continue for three weeks. The collaboration single will be released through various music sites on July 4th at 6PM KST.

Previously, Loco was in a relationship with actress Stephanie Lee. But the agencies of both the celebrities had confirmed in April 2020 that the couple had ended their relationship. Since then, there are no reports of LOCO dating anyone. Lee Sung Kyung is not only an actress but is also a popular singer. Previously, she was dating her Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo co-actor Nam Joo Hyuk. But the couple broke up in August 2018.