Lee Seung Gi Quits Hook Entertainment, Opens Man Agency; Lee Da In Meets His Family [Pics]

The Mouse actor Lee Seung Gi made headlines on May 24, after his relationship with actress Lee Da In was confirmed. He is back in news today as his agency Hook Entertainment confirmed that the actor is all set to quit the agency. The label informed that Lee Seung Gi will open his own one-man agency soon.

Thus Lee Seung Gi will be departing from his agency after 17 years. Hook Entertainment confirmed that the Vagabond actor's contract will officially come to an end on May 31. It can be noted that Lee Seung Gi had joined Hook Entertainment in his training days, much before his debut in 2004.

"Since the training period, before artist Lee Seung Gi's debut, our company has spent a long time with him, a time that was mainly dependent on our strong trust for each other. Our artist has expressed his desire to set up his own one-man agency, and we have compromised a deal to part, while continuing to support each other," stated Hook Entertainment.

The agency thanked the fans for allowing the label to manage the nation's top artist Lee Seung Gi, for such a long time. "We would like to especially thank the fans who have consistently encouraged and supported Lee Seung Gi, and we would like to request that you continue to offer endless support for Artist Lee Seung Gi," the statement read further.

Lee Da In Meets Lee Seung Gi's Family?

It has been confirmed that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are dating. Dispatch has released a set of photos of the couple meeting each other on various occasions.

Report claimed that the Dispatch reporters spotted Lee Da In in the passenger seat of Lee Seung Gi's car. Later, the two were seen heading for a bank. However, first Lee Seung Gi entered the bank and then after sometime Lee Da In was seen entering the bank. Both left the bank separately at different times but entered the same car.

Then they were seen driving to Sokcho, Gangneung. Report stated that Lee Seung Gi had taken Lee Da In to meet his grandmother in Sokcho. It is also said that Lee Seung Gi had introduced Lee Da In as his girlfriend to his grandmother.

Report also claimed that Lee Seung Gi has already met Lee Da In's mother, actress Kyeon Mi Ri and elder sister Lee Yu Bi, also an actress. It can be noted that Lee Yu Bi had acted with Lee Seung Gi in the drama The Gu Family Book. It is also said that though the relationship was kept a secret, Lee Seung Gi had introduced Lee Da In as his girlfriend to his close colleagues, acquaintances, and staff.