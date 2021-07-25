Lee Seung Gi to Leave Master In the House? Confirmed to Join SBS's 'LOUD' as Super Agent

Singer actor Lee Seung Gi will officially join SBS's boy group survival program LOUD. Lee Seung Gi's role in the project has been described as super agent. Here is what Lee Seung Gi is expected to do as a super agent.

Lee Seung Gi's is supposed to make sure the contestants open up without any hesitations. Production team spoke to AllKpop and said: "In front of such big companies such as JYP and P Nation, the participants may, with good reason, have difficulty expressing their true opinions. We have brought in Lee Seung Gi as a super agent who can sincerely help these participants, with his perfect skills and experience."

What is LOUD?

LOUD is a collaboration between Psy and J.Y. Park. Both stalwarts through their agencies aim at launching two boy groups under their respective banners P Nation and JYP Entertainment. The survival show has at least 75 contestants. First episode of the program aired on June 5, 2021. The show is being broadcast on Saturdays at 9 PM KST on SBS.

However, the next episode is scheduled to air on July 24 at 11 PM KST. The schedule was changed due to airing of program related to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The final episode of LOUD will be aired on July 31 and members for two boy groups will be announced. So, Lee Seung Gi's role as a super agent will come to an end with ending of the survival show. It is not known if Lee Seung Gi will continue as an advising member for the soon-to-be-formed boy groups.

Lee Seung Gi and Master In The House

Lee Seungi has taken up this project due to his friendship with Psy and will affect his schedule of Master In The House. As soon as the news of Lee Seung Gi joining the show LOUD broke, netizens started expressing fear that he might quit Master In The House.

It can be noted that recently, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and actor Shin Sung Rok left Master In The House to concentrate on their career as singer and actors. Lee Seung Gi has been a part of Master In the House variety show since 2017, from the first episode. Thus the news of him continuing as a permanent cast of Master In The House which is also known as All the Butlers has made fans heave a sigh of relief.

In 2021 alone Lee Seung Gi has been a part of six variety shows. His latest drama to be aired was Mouse. The actor is yet to announce his next project. Recently, he made his relationship with actress Lee Da In public.