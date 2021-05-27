Lee Seung Gi Fans Target his Ex-girlfriend Girls' Generation Yoona After he Fell in Love with Lee Da In

Yoona has been apparently targeted by her ex-boyfriend Lee Seung Gi fans following his announcement about his new relationship with actress Lee Da In. They have reportedly left rude comments on her timeline which has now been condemned by the fans of Girls' Generation member.

Yoona and Lee Seung Gi Relationship

Yoona and Lee Seung Gi were in love for close to two years. They were called one of the hottest couples in town after they had announced their relationship through a press release, but their relationship did not last long.

Unfortunately, they ended their relationship. It was said that his military enlist was the main reason for their split.

With Lee Seung Gi falling in love again, a section of his fans used this opportunity to target Yoona with unwarranted comments on her public profiles on social media sites.

Nonetheless, Yoona's fans have come to her rescue. Check out how they defended their icon:

JessyChulie CactusCherry blossom: WTF people are thinking while go to Yoona's ig post to comment about Lee Seung-gi dating

They broke up 6 years ago

One of the reasons why I am not comfortable with public dating Expressionless face nctDREAM'sAuntie: do they think yoona being korea forever first love, with undying popularity, beautiful skinny and tall, rich, always booked and busy, multi talented, have the time to think about a man? Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face Link symbolGreen heartZany face: They broke up a long time ago. Let her be, leave her alone ɦʏɛ³⁵ Butter (check the Pushpin): They are adults.. ADULTS. They have no patience for this bullshit sooyaaa: Can they grow up? They have ZERO chance with idols when are they going to realize that idols deserve happiness too! beau: YoonA DOESN'T even care. AND who knows If their dating scandal before is true or for media play only. LOL Pedram Potter: This is literal harassment and deserves punishment

Only if the people at charge had a little bit of common sense

Lee Seung Gi Confirms his Relationship

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi too has released a statement through his own agency Human Made about his relationship. "Currently, as reported in the media, Lee Seung Gi is at the stage where he and Lee Da In have good feelings and are getting to know each other bit by bit.

However, we ask for you to refrain from articles that contain reckless and unconfirmed speculations, and also hope that you will support them with warm gazes. We also convey our infinite gratitude to all the staff and the CEO, Kwon Jin Young, of Hook Entertainment that Lee Seung Gi has been with for 18 years, since his trainee days. Even after this, we will be cheering on each other's futures," he is quoted as saying in a press release.

His new girlfriend Lee Daa In is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi Ri. She too has acted in TV series' like Woman Cry, Entourage, My Golden Life, Come and Hug Me, and Doctor Prisoner, but Alice is the only project after her debut series Twenty Years Old in which she is seen in the main character.