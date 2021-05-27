Lee Seung Gi Fans Target his Ex-girlfriend Girls' Generation Yoona After he Fell in Love with Lee Da In

Yoona has been apparently targeted by her ex-boyfriend Lee Seung Gi fans following his announcement about his new relationship with actress Lee Da In. They have reportedly left rude comments on her timeline which has now been condemned by the fans of Girls' Generation member.
Yoona and Lee Seung Gi Relationship
Yoona and Lee Seung Gi were in love for close to two years. They were called one of the hottest couples in town after they had announced their relationship through a press release, but their relationship did not last long.
Unfortunately, they ended their relationship. It was said that his military enlist was the main reason for their split.
With Lee Seung Gi falling in love again, a section of his fans used this opportunity to target Yoona with unwarranted comments on her public profiles on social media sites.
Nonetheless, Yoona's fans have come to her rescue. Check out how they defended their icon:
Lee Seung Gi Confirms his Relationship
Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi too has released a statement through his own agency Human Made about his relationship. "Currently, as reported in the media, Lee Seung Gi is at the stage where he and Lee Da In have good feelings and are getting to know each other bit by bit.
However, we ask for you to refrain from articles that contain reckless and unconfirmed speculations, and also hope that you will support them with warm gazes. We also convey our infinite gratitude to all the staff and the CEO, Kwon Jin Young, of Hook Entertainment that Lee Seung Gi has been with for 18 years, since his trainee days. Even after this, we will be cheering on each other's futures," he is quoted as saying in a press release.
His new girlfriend Lee Daa In is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi Ri. She too has acted in TV series' like Woman Cry, Entourage, My Golden Life, Come and Hug Me, and Doctor Prisoner, but Alice is the only project after her debut series Twenty Years Old in which she is seen in the main character.