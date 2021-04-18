Lee Min Ho's Women: Only Two Have Found Space on His Instagram So Far; Who Are They?

Hallyu star Lee Min Ho is known as one of the most handsome South Korean actors. His previous drama The King Eternal Monarch [TKEM] gave him an international recognition. Currently, he has 23.4 million followers on Instagram, the highest for any celebrity in South Korea. The TKEM actor has posted 221 photographs on his IG account, but interestingly only two women have found space in his social media handle.

Lee Min Ho, constantly praised for his acting skills and professionalism, considers Instagram as the best social media outlet to let fans know about what is happening in his life. Thus whatever he posts on Instagram has instant reactions and millions of likes. Though he keeps updating fans about his work including stills from his drama filming, he has rarely shared a picture [from the sets] with his female co-star.

Lee Min Ho IG Preference

So far he has shared picture of himself walking with his mother on Instagram. Apart from this close family member, the only woman to get featured on his IG account is his TKEM co-star Kim Go Eun. After breaking up from actress Bae Suzy, Lee Min Ho was linked to his The Heirs co-star Park Shin Hye in 2016. But this relationship was not confirmed and he has not been in any controversy after that.

Lee Min Ho played the lead role in the drama The Legend of Blue Sea opposite Jun Ji Hyun in 2017. After that he completed his military service and made a powerful comeback with the drama TKEM opposite Kim Go Eun in 2020. Though Lee Min Ho has acted with top actresses including Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Jun Ji Hyun, Son Ye Jin, Gu Hye Sun, he has never shared a picture with female leads of the drama.

Thus, when Lee Min Ho shared pictures of him with Kim Go Eun, netizens speculated that the duo shared a special relationship. But both the actors are busy in their own lives and were not spotted together again. Of course, they met during the TKEM team reunion which was attended by Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Kyung Nam and Kim Yong Ji and Kim Go Eun.

In turn Kim Go Eun was also seen sharing her pictures with Lee Min Ho from the sets of TKEM. However, the actress has frequently shared pictures of her co-stars on her Instagram account.

Currently, Lee Min Ho has just completed the filming of his next project, Apple TV+ web series titled Pachinko. The drama is being made in three languages – Korean, English and Japanese. Lee Min Ho's latest Instagram post is of spending a day skiing with his team through the snow-capped regions of Canada after wrapping up the filming of Pachinko.