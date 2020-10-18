South Korean Hallyu star Lee Min Ho is in news again. Just after being announced the brand ambassador of Lazada e-commerce company, the actor's latest Instagram post has left his fans wondering. Though the caption does not give much detail, the post reads, Lee Min Ho Presents!

This time the King Eternal Monarch star took to his IG account to reveal a poster with "Lee Min Ho Presents" written in five different fonts with the caption, "Your Choice?" Netizens are speculating if the actor is thinking of opening a production house.

Lee Min Ho's Intriguing Social Media Updates

Ever since The King Eternal Monarch drama ended on June 12, Lee Min Ho has been posting updates of his short trips, walks and dinners along with posts of him reading scripts. However, he has not posted anything confirming about his next work, which the fans are most curious about.

As the actor has not posted anything about his new drama or film so far, the speculations are rife that he might be thinking of producing his next work. The latest Instagram post might be a teaser into selecting the logo for his new production house. However, there are no official details available about this. His agency MYM Entertainment has not announced anything in this regard.

Lee Min Ho has become the South Korean actor with most followers on Instagram and social media. With this title, he is seen taking to social media frequently than before and uploading posts that leave fans asking for more details.

Currently, it was announced on October 15 that Lee Min Ho has been chosen as the brand ambassador of Philippines e-commerce company Lazada. Through this the star will promote a unique shopping festival called 11:11 [scheduled on November 11]. Lee Min Ho joined Philippines actress Kathryn Bernado in the Lazada advertisement.

Break Between Projects

It can be noted that Lee Min Ho has always taken a break after each of his projects since 2013. He was seen in a new drama every year since Boys Over Flower opposite Gu Hye Sun in 2009. He did projects including Personal Taste opposite Son Ye Jin in 2010, City Hunter opposite Park Min Young in 2011, Faith opposite Kim Hee Sun in 2012 and hit drama The Heirs opposite Park Shin Hye in 2013.

Then he took a break of three years before appearing in the drama Legend of The Blue Sea opposite Jun Ji Hyun in 2016 and his next project was The King Eternal Monarch in 2020 opposite Kim Go Eun. Between The Heirs and The King: eternal Monarch dramas, he completed his mandatory military service.

Thus, it seems Lee Min Ho will continue to tease his fans with Instagram posts keeping them busy. For the explanation on the "Lee Min Ho Presents" posts, fans will have to wait for the actor's next post.