Netizens have been following Lee Min Ho on his social media accounts to find out his next project after he stole millions of hearts with his drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor has been posting images of him reading scripts but has not announced his new project yet. But suddenly Lee Min Ho fans are going crazy over a trailer of Lazada that has posted a video with the caption guess who.

Lazada released a poster in October with the caption "Lazada Heartthrob" with a person's image in silhouette. "Are you ready to meet the newest Lazada Heartthrob? Guess who this oppa is! Follow us on our official social media pages to be the first to find out," read the caption. The very next day, Lazada's social media page posted a trailer showing the face of the Oppa and it came as a shocker to Lee Min Ho fans.

Lazada posted the trailer with the caption, "The newest face of Lazada is here to steal your hearts! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Who do you think he is? Drop your guesses below and stay tuned to our social media pages to find out! #Lazada1111."

Lee Min Ho Lazada Brand Ambassador?

Lazada Philippines is an e-commerce company and is going to announce its new brand ambassador soon. However, the company has not officially revealed the name of its new ambassador, but fans are sure that it is Lee Min Ho. The Hallyu actor became an international heartthrob after his role as an emperor in his latest drama The King: Eternal Monarch.

Lee Min Ho was recently declared the South Korean actor to have the highest number of followers on Instagram and Facebook. He recently crossed 20 million followers on both social media platforms becoming South Korea's social media king. Lee Min Ho has created a trend by posting hazy pictures of him taking a stroll, visiting a market. His latest picture is of him having dinner with a unique expression.

The actor is known for his performances in dramas Personal Taste, Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, Faith, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch. His popular movies include Gangnam Blues and Bounty Hunters. His last drama ended on June 12 and fans have been waiting for him and his agency MYM Entertainment to announce his next project.

It can be noted that recently, Philippines company Smart Connections had announced Korean stars of Crash Landing On You fame, Hyun Bin, and Son Ye Jin as its brand new ambassadors. Korean dramas have a huge market in the Philippines and Hallyu stars including Lee Min Ho have a large following in the country.