Lee Min Ho of The King Eternal Monarch (TKEM) fame has taken to Instagram to update about what's happening in his life. While fans are waiting for the actor to give any clue about his new project, it looks like Min Ho has decided to take a break. Here is how he documented his recent efforts that resulted in the actor returning home empty handed.

In the latest photos, Lee Min Ho was seen excited about touring and enjoying food at the SSF Food Market a grocery store in Seoul's Cheongdam neighborhood with a wide variety of fresh food as well as ready food to enjoy it on the spot.

What Disappointed Lee Min Ho?

Lee Min Ho is known to be a meat-fish lover and enjoys food a lot. The mask-wearing actor documented his trip to the SSG Market, and is seen sanitizing his hands before entering. Then he uses the escalator to reach the restaurant only to find that the stalls closed. Then he finds a notice board stating that the market will be closed on September 13 and September 27. The caption of his photos states "OMG!" after he runs out of luck in finding good food.

The disappointed actor is seen returning without getting a chance to eat anything at the market. The market is a popular place visited by the people from all walks of life. The 4,000 sqft single-floor basement-located store has a restaurant that can entertain 200 customers at a time. The structure was designed by Sydney-based Landini Associates and has been the favourite of food lovers.

Are Script Reading Photos False Alarms By Actor?

Meanwhile, in one of his updates on Instagram on September 5, the actor was seen reading a script along with a photo of him in a recording studio. On the work front, there is no update from either Lee Min Ho or his agency MYM Entertainment. It looks like the TKEM star is on a break and is seen exploring various parts of Korea during this time.

TKEM was his first drama after returning from the military service. His previous hit dramas include Legend of the Blue Sea, The Heirs, City Hunter, Personal Taste, Boys Over Flowers and others. The actor's popularity rose after he played the role of Emperor Lee Gon opposite Kim Go Eun who played a detective in the drama TKEM.

Lee Min Ho is currently the South Korean celebrity (Kdramas) with the highest number of followers on Instagram. While the actor is busy posting photographs from his daily life, fans are still awaiting for him to announce his next project.