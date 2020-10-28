The speculations have turned true. The King: Eternal Monarch [TKEM] star Lee Min Ho is likely to open a production house and has teased a video of the same. In the previous Instagram post, Lee Min Ho had asked his fans to choose between five varieties of caption "Lee Min Ho Films" written in different fonts.

In the latest video, Lee Min Ho has shown the font he has chosen for his production house following the reply of his fans. Thus the cursive writing [fourth option] has been chosen by the Legend of the Blue Sea actor. Continuing with the trend of hazy images, Min Ho took to Instagram to post a hazy video of his face and the video ends with the sound of door opening.

The video has garnered 3.1 million views within a day. The video also has got over 36,000 comments where fans have wished the actor best for his new role. But Lee Min Ho is yet to make an official announcement about his production house and has decided to keep his fans waiting with teasers.

Lee Min Ho has been posting videos and images that make his fans wonder about the meaning behind his posts. But it is true he has proved himself as the real king of social media by crossing 20.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Lee Min Ho in AppleTv+ Drama Pachinko

Recently, it was also announced that Lee Min Ho will be seen in AppleTV+ mega project Pachinko. He is all set to play the role of a Korean merchant in Japan having ties with organized crime. He embarks on an illicit romance with far-reaching consequences in the 8-episode drama. The drama also has roped in Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami to play major characters.

Lee Min Ho was recently named the brand ambassador of Philippines e-commerce company Lazada. The company had released a guess who video that made Lee Min Ho fans elated. The Heirs actor is being chosen by international projects as the drama TKEM was touted as the most watched Korean drama on streaming platform Netflix.