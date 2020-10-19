Close
Apple event highlights

At last the wait is over. Lee Min Ho has been cast as the main lead in the Apple TV+ drama Pachinko, reported AllKpop. The Korean-Japanese drama is said to be among the biggest budgeted productions the Apple for Michael Ellenberg's Media Res. Lee Min Ho and his agency MYM Entertainment are yet to make the announcement official regarding Pachinko.

Earlier there were reports that Lee Min Ho was positively considering the offer to play the main lead in the drama Pachinko. If accepted, following his grand entry in The King: Eternal Monarch after serving in military, Lee Min Ho will be seen blowing his fans away with another big budget drama with an international reach.

Lee Min Ho
Lee Min Ho in the SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Twitter/SBS

Pachinko is said to be an eight-episode drama based on Lee Min Jin's book of the same title. Pachinko is New York Times' 10 best of 2017 books and a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction. The book is about the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family living in Japan. Forbidden love, journey of the characters between between Korea, Japan and America telling the story of war and peace, love and loss, and victory is the crux of Pachinko.

Pachinko: Story of Korean Immigrants

The drama will be made in Korean, Japanese and English language. Reports claim that Pachinko's budget is as big as the expenditure of the hit Netflix drama The Crown. The news of Lee Min Ho being cast as the main lead in the drama was first published by AlKpop news website.

Korean-American Soo Hugh of The Terror fame has written the script. He is also an executive producer of this drama. Author of the book Lee is also said to be credited as the executive producer. Media Res got the rights of the book for Hugh. According to Hollywood Reporter website, Ellenberg will be the executive producer Dani Gorin will be the co-EP.

High-Profile TV Project

Pachinko is the latest high-profile TV project to land at Apple and Lee Min Ho, who is grabbing attention of the international audience after his project The King: Eternal Monarch became the most watched Korean drama on Netflix is likely to make it big with Pachinko.

The drama is set to be aired on AppleTV+. Currently, despite hallyu star Lee Min Ho playing the lead role in the drama, AppleTV+ is not available in South Korea. As of now, it is not sure if the drama will be streamed in any other platform.

