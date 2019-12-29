The winners of SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 has been announced and Running Man bagged big at the star-studded event. The popular variety show took home six awards, including the Grand Prize (Daesang). Other big winners of the night were Delicious Rest Stop, Master in the House, My Ugly Duckling and Flaming Youth.

During the 13th annual award ceremony, Master in the House took home five awards, including the Producers' Award, and Delicious Rest Stop bagged four awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, My Ugly Duckling and Flaming Youth received three awards each, including the Top Excellence Award for a Reality show and Excellence Award for Variety show.

As the big winner of the night, Grand Prize winner Yoo Jae Suk thanked all his family members, friends and colleagues for their love and support. After receiving the Daesang, the actor also paid tribute to late actors Sulli and Goo Hara, who were part of the Variety Show Running Man for some time. "I hope they are doing well in heaven. I am very grateful to them," he said.

Grand Prize nominee Kim Gura also had something to say about the award show. According to him, the broadcasting networks are continuously following the same old pattern for at least a decade. It is time to change the format and encourage new and talented people in the industry who deserve better recognition for their performances each year.

"Since there are so many nationally beloved programs that have been running for 5 or 10 years, the same shows are now receiving awards year after year in a rotating format. In my opinion, from now on, they should leave out useless people like me and nominate only people [who have a real shot at the award], like Baek Jong Won, Yoo Jae Suk, and Shin Dong Yup," Soompi quoted him.

Here is the complete winners list of 13th annual SBS Entertainment Awards:

Grand Prize ( Daesang ): Yoo Jae Suk for Running Man

( ): Yoo Jae Suk for Running Man Lifetime Achievement Award : Baek Jong Won for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Delicious Rest Stop

: Baek Jong Won for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Delicious Rest Stop Best Producer Award : Lee Seung Gi for Master in the House and Little Forest

: Lee Seung Gi for Master in the House and Little Forest Top Excellence Award for a Reality show : Kim Jong Kook for My Ugly Duckling and Running Man as well as Hong Jin Young for My Ugly Duckling.

: Kim Jong Kook for My Ugly Duckling and Running Man as well as Hong Jin Young for My Ugly Duckling. Top Excellence Award for a Variety show : Kim Sung Joo for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Choi Sung Gook for Flaming Youth

: Kim Sung Joo for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Choi Sung Gook for Flaming Youth Top Excellence in Programming Award : Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant

: Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant Excellence Award for a Reality show : Kim Heechul for Delicious Rest Stop and Yoon Sang Hyun for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2

: Kim Heechul for Delicious Rest Stop and Yoon Sang Hyun for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 Excellence Award for a Variety show : Yang Se Chan for Running Man and Lee Sang Yoon for Master in the House

: Yang Se Chan for Running Man and Lee Sang Yoon for Master in the House Excellence in Programming Award for a Reality show : Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny

: Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny Excellence in Programming Award for a Variety Show : Flaming Youth

: Flaming Youth SNS Star Award : Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2, Yook Sungjae for Master in the House, Park Na Rae for Little Forest and Lee Kwang Soo for Running Man.

: Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2, Yook Sungjae for Master in the House, Park Na Rae for Little Forest and Lee Kwang Soo for Running Man. Best Teamwork Award : Master in the House

: Master in the House Global Program Award : Running Man

: Running Man SBS Entertainer Award : HaHa for Running Man

: HaHa for Running Man SBS Honorary Employee Award : Yang Se Hyung for Master in the House and Delicious Rest Stop

: Yang Se Hyung for Master in the House and Delicious Rest Stop SBS Family Award : Lee Yoon Ji for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny

: Lee Yoon Ji for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny SBS Challenger Award : Hur Jae and Lee Tae Gon for Law of the Jungle and Kim Dong Jun for Delicious Rest Stop

: Hur Jae and Lee Tae Gon for Law of the Jungle and Kim Dong Jun for Delicious Rest Stop Best Couple Award : Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon for My Ugly Duckling

: Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon for My Ugly Duckling Screenwriter Award for a Variety show: Kim Mi Kyung for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 and Park Eun Young for Night of Real Entertainment

show: Kim Mi Kyung for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 and Park Eun Young for Night of Real Entertainment Radio DJ Award : So Yi Hyun for Going Home with So Yi Hyun and Bae Sung Jae for Bae Sung Jae's Ten

: So Yi Hyun for Going Home with So Yi Hyun and Bae Sung Jae for Bae Sung Jae's Ten Rookie Award for a Female artist : Jung In Sun for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant

: Jung In Sun for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant Rookie Award for a Male artist: Choi Min Yong for Flaming Youth