The Doctor Stranger and Romance is a Bonus Book star Lee Jong Suk has reportedly bought a luxurious villa at Nine One Hannam for a whopping sum of $4.2 million (5 billion KRW). This complex is considered as a prestigious and highly priced private housing project.

Lee Jong Suk has become neighbors with top celebrities BIGBANG's G Dragon, Kim Chi, Joo Ji Hoon and Jang Yoon Jung after buying the villa at Nine One Hannam, Hannam Dong, Yongsan Gu in Seoul. However, it can be noted that Lee Jong Suk has been serving in the military since March 2018. The While You Were Sleeping actor is scheduled to complete the mandatory military service in January 2021.

Actor Sells Gangnam Gu Shinsadong Property

The news has come as a surprise to the actor's fans who are awaiting confirmation in this regard. But fans will have to wait for five more months to get any more news about Lee Jong Suk's new villa. Reports claimed that Lee Jong Suk had recently sold his building at Gangnam-gu Shinsadong in Seoul. He had purchased the building four years ago for $3.9 million. He is said to have sold the property for $5 million, in a profitable deal.

Lee Jong Suk is currently working as a public service officer. He was in a car accident when he was 16 and had torn his anterior cruciate ligament making it difficult for him to carry out duty as an active soldier.

Inside Nine One Hannam Villa

The report of Lee Jong Suk buying the villa was first reported in SPOTV News on the August 21. The duplex villa is about 2846 square feet [80 pyeong], say reports. SPOTV News also stated that Lee Jong Suk had made a deposit of $3.7 Million for the villa.

Nine One Hannam is an apartment complex consisting of nine buildings and 335 houses ranging from 249 between 334 square meters. This is a standalone concept and each house is equipped with its own private elevator and yard.

On the work front, Lee Jong Suk's latest drama was Romance is a Bonus Book opposite Lee Na Young. The drama aired on tvN from January 26 to March 17, 2019. He is scheduled to shoot for his new Chinese drama Jade Lover opposite Shen Chen Xi after his return from military service.