Lee Hyeri Opens Up About Her Relationship with Jang Ki Yong; Has Not Broken Up with Ryu Jun Yeol

Lee Hye Ri, popularly known as Hyeri, has opened up about her relationship with Jang Ki Yong, her co-actor in the drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho. The couple's chemistry had led to speculation that the singer-actress had broken up with boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol due to her closeness with Jang Ki Yong. Here is how Lee Hye Ri rubbished the rumors.

In a recent interview, Girl's Day member Hyeri spoke about both Jun Yeol and Jang Ki Yong. She has clarified that she is very much in love with Jun Yeol. Speaking about him, she thanked him wholeheartedly for supporting her latest project.

'Reply 1988' Couple Going Strong

Hyeri revealed that Jun Yeol had watched every episode of her drama, without fail. "I feel so grateful to him for watching every episode, without missing a single one. He's always very supportive and understanding. He always makes me feel respected, and I'm very grateful for that," Hyeri said.

Opening up about Jang Ki Yong, the actress said that when they started filming for the drama, she was really nervous about establishing a chemistry with him. "I thought a lot about how the chemistry between the two of us might be the governing force behind this drama. Since people really liked [our chemistry], I feel like we might have at least half-succeeded," she said.

Explaining how both became comfortable with each other, Hyeri said: "Actually, Jang Ki Yong and I have completely opposite personalities. At first, we were a bit awkward and uncomfortable at times. But because he's such a great person, we were able to quickly move past that awkward period of time and become close. I think that people said we had good chemistry because our closeness shone through on screen, and I felt grateful."

Leaving no room for speculations, Hyeri has clearly expressed her love for Jun Yeol. Hyeri met Jun Yeol during the filming of the popular drama Reply 1988. Jun Yeol played Hyeri's love interest in the 2015-16 drama, but in the final episode of the drama, Hyeri ended up with Park Bo Gum. But in real life, Hyeri and Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship in 2016. The couple is still going strong.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri in the drama Reply 1998:

My Roommate Is a Gumiho Success Story

Lee Hyeri had played the role of a college student in the fantasy romance drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho, where Jang Ki Yong was seen as the gumiho [999 year-old fox]. Circumstances force Hyeri to live as the Jan Ki Yong's roommate, and both of them fall in love. "Viewers talked a lot about our chemistry, and I was really grateful," said Hyeri.

Apart from her boyfriend, Hyeri received unconditional support from Girl's Day trio. She said that Girl's Day members Sojin, Minah and Yura were her biggest fans. "The [other Girl's Day] members took photos of the TV screen while they're watching My Roommate Is a Gumiho and sent them to me. They sent me lots of comments and I think the Girl's Day members are the ones who sent me the most messages [about the drama]," Hyeri said.

Hyeri also answered a question about Girl's Day comeback. Hyeri remarked: "Due to current circumstances and our schedules, I think we're in a situation where it's difficult to give a definite answer. What I want to say for certain is that amongst ourselves, we always reminisce about and look back longingly on our memories [as Girl's Day]."