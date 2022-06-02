Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle has said his affair with his brother's widow Hallie Biden had left her and their daughters heart-broken. She has given a detailed narration of Hunter's affair, which was first discovered by their middle daughter Finnegan, in her forthcoming memoir If We Break.

Buhle said that Hunter and Hallie got into a relationship soon after Beau Biden's death in 2015. The two spent a lot of time together mourning Beau's death.

She said that it was her daughters who first got to know about their father having an affair with Hallie Biden as they had read the text messages between the two on his cell phone. Buhle has recounted the agony, helplessness and confusion of her daughters which made her furious despite the fact that she had forgiven Biden for his past sins including infidelity and addiction.

Buhle Felt Empowered By Reclaiming Her Maiden Name

Buhle's revelation has created a furor on social media as the followers have unleashed their anger against Hunter Biden, terming him as a "deceitful husband" and "irresponsible father".

A report published by New York Post states that Buhle felt miserable when she was called at her family therapist's house in November 2016 where her daughter Finnegan sat curled up on a sofa, holding a pillow as she wept. Finnegan was scared of hurting Buhle by breaking the news so she asked the therapist to explain.

It is pertinent to mention that Hunte's and Buhle's eldest daughter Naomi is getting married in the White House this November. The whole Biden family will unite for the event including Buhle who had legally reclaimed her maiden name in 2019. It is being said that Buhle felt empowered by doing so.

