Hunter Biden Uploaded His Sex Videos Online; Searched Widow, MILF Porn and Sent His Sex Videos to Number Saved as 'Dad' - Report

Hunter Biden's laptop history has shown that he was a porn addict who visited adult sites frequently. The President's son also uploaded his sex videos on Pornhub and sent the links to a number saved in his contact as 'dad', according to the fresh revelation that emerged from his abandoned laptop.

For six days in March 2019, Hunter's searches have shown that he used to search for the porn videos of '18 yrs old', 'MILF crack cocaine porn' and others.

Hunter Uploaded His Sex Videos on Porn Sites

Hunter, who dated his late brother's widow Hallie, had also searched lonely widow porn on the internet.

President Biden's son was fond of filming himself while having sex with prostitutes. He also uploaded multiple sex videos on porn sites under his Pornhub username 'RHEast'. However, he made sure his face doesn't become visible on videos that are uploaded online.

Hunter Ordered Prostitutes to Hotel Rooms; Had A Premium Pornhub Account

Texts and videos on the laptop show the president's son ordering prostitutes to his hotel rooms in California and Connecticut, discussing buying and using crack with them, and filming porn videos with them which he then posted online on his Pornhub account, according to Daily Mail.

Hunter Was a Regular User of Sex Cam Sites

Hunter, who had a premium Pornhub account, was a regular user of sex cam sites. Most of the time, he visited Glasscams.com and made screen recordings of his interaction with girls.

Hunter Sent Pornhub Link to His 'Dad'

The new revelation that emerged from his abandoned laptop also showed that on October 22, 2018, Hunter in his text message app sent a link of a Pornhub page to a contact number saved on his phone as a dad.

Hunter also made repeated Google searches of himself and read an article about his sister Ashley Biden's arrest history.