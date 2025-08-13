Law School Graduate Makes History; Ameera Hashwi Becomes First Woman to Win Beauty Pageant Wearing Hijab

A law school graduate from Michigan has made history by becoming the first woman to win a beauty pageant, wearing a hijab. Ameera Hashwi, 25, was crowned Miss Wayne County 2025 on Sunday (August 10). Her win marks a significant milestone in the inclusion and representation of one of the most diverse countries in the state.

Hashwi is a graduate of Wayne State University Law School. She lives in Dearborn Heights, a Muslim-majority suburb of Detroit. It is known for its large Middle Eastern and Arab population. During her on-stage talent show, she showcased her rich cultural heritage.

The beauty pageant won the hearts of audience with her powerful performance of Koul Chi Aam Yekhlass by Majida El Roumi. The Arabic classic holds themes of dreams, love, and the passage of time. Its title translates to "Everything Is Ending," reflecting on the transient nature of life and life's inevitable endings.

The competition aims at choosing contestants based on their social impact initiative or personal cause throughout the pageant journey. The crowned candidate must continue their reign as Miss America. Her goal is to Step Up & Serve, a passionate campaign that aims to empower communities through acts of service. This campaign is dedicated to inspiring physical fitness.

Law School Graduate Makes History

"Hello, my name is Ameera. My service initiative is Step Up and Serve, and I am your new... Miss Wayne County," Hashwi announced in an Instagram post.

Lauren Mroczek, the 2025 Miss Greater Kalamazoo titleholder, celebrated Hashwi's historic win by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. She described Miss Wayne County as a changemaker and a groundbreaker. The title is part of the long-standing scholarship program that helps young women become advocates, leaders, and changemakers.

"Ameera, you are a groundbreaker and change maker!! Even though I just met you this weekend, I know you have a heart full of love for Wayne County, and you will be such a bright light! Your smile and heart are contagious!" She wrote.

Who is Ameera Hashwi?

Hashwi joined Wayne State University as an economics and history major in 2017. During her three years at the University, she served as Social Media Manager for the Lebanese Student Association, President of the History Club, and Director of Community Affairs for the Student Senate, according to the University Website.

She began her studies at the law school in 2021 and was officially sworn in as a lawyer in May 2024.

"I am honored to have been sworn in by the Honorable Judge David D. Turfe, with Dana E. Fraser serving as my sponsoring attorney. Passing the Uniform Bar Exam with a score high enough to qualify for practice in any UBE jurisdiction marks a truly rewarding milestone," she wrote on LinkedIn.

Winning the Miss Wayne County title earned her a spot at the Miss Michigan pageant. She can also compete for Miss America, a national platform that aims to elevate important causes and launch careers.