Law And The City Spoilers: 5 Things to Know About New Legal Drama Before Premiere 

Law and The City will premiere on tvN on Saturday (July 5) at 9:20 PM KST. It will introduce viewers to five associate attorneys -- Ahn Ju Hyeong, Kang Hui Ji, Cho Chang Won, Bae Mun Jeong, and Ha Sang Gi. Episode 1 will focus on the various challenges they face in their daily lives. With only a few hours left for the premiere of this legal drama, here is everything we know about this mini-series so far.

Law and The City is a new legal drama starring Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae. Screenwriter Lee Seung Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seung Woo directed it. The legal drama revolves around the lives of five associate lawyers working at Seocho Judicial Town. In South Korea, the K-drama will air on tvN. International Korean drama lovers can watch this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Law and The City Episode 1:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Lee Jong Suk as Ahn Ju Hyeong

A newly released preview video takes viewers through the initial years of lawyer Ahn Ju Hyeong. The associate lawyer remembers his days as a young attorney after watching a rookie lawyer practicing lines for a trial on the streets. Ahn Ju Hyeong remembers his first year as a young lawyer rushing to the office wearing a modest knit vest. He deals with a difficult client in the second year, and the challenge intensifies in his third year.

"Law and The City was a project that taught me the value of working together. What I considered one of the drama's biggest strengths was its cast. We often shared thoughts on characters, emotions, and scenes, asking questions and learning from one another on set," Lee Jong Suk said.

Mun Ka Young as Kang Hui Ji

Kang Hui Ji is a confident and no-nonsense first-year associate attorney at the law firm Johwa. She joins the Seocho district in Seoul with an ambition to focus on her clients rather than their cases. The lawyer believes that changing people's lives can help her change the world. The actress recently shared her experience about working on this new project.

"Even during breaks, we constantly rehearsed scenes and worked on the rhythm of our lines. Eventually, we became so in tune with one another that we didn't need words to communicate. Just as Hui Ji finds reliable friends in Seocho, I too gained endearing unnies and oppas through Law and The City, which made me feel both happy and at ease," she shared.

Kang You Seok as Cho Chang Won

The actor opened up about his new television drama project, describing it as a warm story. According to him, it is an everyday kind of drama with a charming script. Kang You Seok described Cho Chang Won as a talkative person who lightens up the atmosphere. He is the smartest and the brightest person among the five associate lawyers.

"At first, things were a bit awkward, but once we got comfortable, we started ad-libbing a lot and sharing thoughts about the script while having breaks together. We spoke not just about the drama but also about acting and our personal lives, sharing concerns and receiving advice from more experienced co-stars. It was impossible not to have good chemistry," the actor said while sharing his filming experience.

Ryu Hye Young as Bae Mun Jeong

The actress is portraying a lawyer for the first time on screen. She went through a bold transformation for her appearance as Bae Mun Jeong by cutting her hair short. Ryu Hye Young described Bae Mun Jeong as a bright person with an affection for people.

"The situations Mun Jeong faces are not much different from what my peers are going through right now. Since we are about the same age, I felt I could portray her. I was drawn to the role because I thought I could share those concerns with viewers through Mun Jeong. She's an ordinary person, which makes her more relatable and easier for people to connect with," the actress said.

Im Seong Jae as Ha Sang Gi

The actor said Ha Sang Gi is an ordinary person and a lawyer with a dream. He asked the viewers to pay close attention to the character to find out his secrets. Ha Sang Gi may seem like someone who is trying to keep up with the times, but deep down, he has a clear dream in his heart.

"If you watch the broadcast, you'll find out Ha Sang Gi's secret—but it's hidden very well, so you'll need to pay close attention. Since the drama has many scenes of us eating deliciously, I'm happily worried that viewers might gain weight along with us. I hope everyone can let go of everything and enjoy the show with us," the actor teased.

Supporting Cast

The supporting cast of this drama will have unique and dynamic roles to play. Yeom Hye Ran will appear in the mini-series as Kim Hyung Min, the owner of Hyungmin Building. Lee Seo Hwan will play Sung Yu Deok, managing partner of Law Firm Chunggong. Jung Hye Young will portray Kang Jung Yoon, the managing partner of Law Firm Johwa. Park Hyung Soo will star as Na Kyung Min, the managing partner of Law Firm Kyungmin. Kim Ji Hyun will feature Kim Ryu Jin, the managing partner of Law Office Hojeon.

Office Romance

Korean drama lovers can expect to watch an office romance between Lee Jong Suk and Mun Ka Young in Law and The City. A new making-of video shows the cast members posing for a couple poster. The clip captures the actors' warm chemistry and subtle gestures as they pose for the camera, teasing late-night office romance.