Law And The City Episode 5: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Chapter

Law and The City episode 5 will air on tvN on Saturday (July 19) at 9:20 PM KST. It will introduce viewers to five associate attorneys -- Ahn Ju Hyeong, Kang Hui Ji, Cho Chang Won, Bae Mun Jeong, and Ha Sang Gi. Episode 1 will focus on the various challenges they face in their daily lives. With only a few hours left for the premiere of this legal drama, here is everything we know about this mini-series so far.

Law and The City is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae. Screenwriter Lee Seung Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seung Woo directed it. The legal drama revolves around the lives of five associate lawyers working at Seocho Judicial Town. In South Korea, the K-drama will air on tvN. International Korean drama lovers can watch this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The supporting cast of this drama have unique and dynamic roles to play. Yeom Hye Ran appears in the mini-series as Kim Hyung Min, the owner of Hyungmin Building. Lee Seo Hwan plays Sung Yu Deok, managing partner of Law Firm Chunggong. Jung Hye Young portrays Kang Jung Yoon, the managing partner of Law Firm Johwa. Park Hyung Soo stars as Na Kyung Min, the managing partner of Law Firm Kyungmin. Kim Ji Hyun features Kim Ryu Jin, the managing partner of Law Office Hojeon.

Here are the International Air Timings of Law and The City Episode 5:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Law And The City Episode 5

The preview stills teased a change in the dynamic between Ahn Ju Hyeong and Kang Hui Ji. According to the production team, the distance between the two attorneys will gradually decrease. The relationship between them evolves in the upcoming chapter.

"Law and The City was a project that taught me the value of working together. What I considered one of the drama's biggest strengths was its cast. We often shared thoughts on characters, emotions, and scenes, asking questions and learning from one another on set," Lee Jong Suk said.