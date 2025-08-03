Law And The City Episode 10: What is Next for Ahn Ju Hyeong and Na Kyung Min?

Law and The City episode 10 will air on tvN on Sunday (August 3) at 9:20 PM KST. It will feature a tense argument between Ahn Ju Hyeong and Na Kyung Min. With only a week left for the finale of this legal drama, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for these lawyers.

Law and The City is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae. Screenwriter Lee Seung Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seung Woo directed it. The legal drama revolves around the lives of five associate lawyers working at Seocho Judicial Town. In South Korea, the K-drama will air on tvN. International Korean drama lovers can watch this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here is everything about Law and The City episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Law and The City Episode 10:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Law And The City Episode 10

The preview for this week teases a tense encounter between Ahn Ju Hyeong and Na Kyung Min. In the newly released stills, Na Kyung Min calls Ahn Ju Hyeong while he is in the middle of a client meeting. Ahn Ju Hyeong takes a bold stand and makes it clear to Na Kyung Min that he disagrees with the lawyer.

A clash between the two lawyers starts shortly after Na Kyung Min focuses on a high-paying client while Ahn Ju Hyeong prioritizes clients on a first-come, first-served basis. The followers of this legal drama can watch Law and The City episode 10 to find out the outcome of this conflict between the two lawyers.