Lauren Wambles: Former Porn Star Jailed for 10 Yrs for Role in Murder of Florida Man Dumped in Shallow Grave

A former porn star was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her connection in the shooting death of a man in Florida, according to reports. Lauren Wambles, 24, who goes by the name Aubrey Gold, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder of Raul Ambiz Guillen, 51, with a firearm in July 2020, WMBBreported.

She was arrested a couple of months later in connection to the murder. Wambles now is planning to testify against her boyfriend who actually shot dead Guillen, according to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Punished at Last

Wambles, who performed under the screen name Aubrey Gold in 31 porn movies between 2015 and 2018, was sentenced on Monday. Besides Wembles, her then-boyfriend William Parker and Jeremie Peters were also charged in the murder case.

Guillen, the victim, was last seen at the Graceville, Florida home of Peters with Wambles and Parker. His body was found in a shallow grave in August 2020 in a remote location in Homes Country. However, police believe that he was murdered on July 4, 2020 and then dumped his body in the shallow grave.

It is not known how the four were connected and what led to the murder but police believe that Guillen was shot by Parker. Moreover, police assume that the murder was related to drugs but there has been no confirmation on this yet.

Parker awaiting trial on a charge of second degree murder with a firearm, while Peters was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of "accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm" and "conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness." It is not known what exact role Wambles played in the Guillen's murder.

Dark Truth

Police didn't have any clue about Guillen's disappearance and eventual murder for days. An investigation was launched only after a woman reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that she had been raped by Parker in May.

During the investigation it was revealed that she was Guillen's roommate. The woman told investigators that she believed Guillen, had been murdered but was unable to confirm it.

Guillen's daughter Rosa Ambriz, who lives in Texas, later reported to police that her father went missing and that too three weeks before the alleged rape victim told police he was murdered, according to Law & Crime.

"My father called my mother, his ex-wife, the day before he went missing and told my mother he was with people he believed to be dangerous, and he needed to get out of the situation," Ambriz said.

The JCSO began investigating Guillen's disappearance, collaborating with the Houston County Sheriff's Office - from Wambles' town of Dothan, Alabama - to follow potential leads. It led to a break in the case showing that Guillen had been killed in Holmes County, which then brought in the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.