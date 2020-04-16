Instagram is filled with thousands of glamour models but none can match the hotness and intensity of the brunette beauty Lauren Louise. The glam doll is not your ordinary girl-next-door but an uptown girl who swears by the most expensive perfumes, dresses, boots and lingerie. Her social media handle is filled with hotness, richness and sophistication and almost all her posts are a testimony to class, elegance and admiration.

Just when the United Kingdom announced a countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, Lauren has spiced up her social media handle by posting sultry images and videos of herself in revealing lingerie. Her followers aren't complaining. Just recently, the beauty shared a selfie sporting sheer cutout lingerie with a starry design and everyone's reaction was 'good heavens'!

Instagram is all spiced up after the lockdown

The coronavirus quarantine period has got models, actresses and influencers -- all spiced up in the comfort of their home, as several of them have steamed up their social media platforms by sharing revealing pictures of themselves and removing the lockdown boredom. While earlier they shared one image per day, they're now sharing close to five pictures a day with countless stories that never seem to end and making the most out of the quarantine period to grab people's attention.

However, on the pretext of gaining attraction and followers, a few models have gone too far by making bikinis out of face masks and christened them 'quarankinis' at a time when several people are still struggling to lay their hands on a face mask due to high demand and non-availability.

A few other models used toilet paper as bikinis and posted pictures on their social media handles at a time when people are finding it hard to even buy a single roll of toilet paper as it is off supermarket shelves. After receiving severe backlash and negative comments for their deeds, the models deleted their 'quarankinis' and toilet paper bikini pictures to avoid getting trolled further.