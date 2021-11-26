Lauren Hunter Damon: Georgian Adult Model Shoots Herself in Her Vagina While Filming Porn for Fans

A Georgian webcam model, who works for multiple adult websites, accidentally shot herself in the vagina while filming an x-rated clip for her fans, according to a police report. Adult content creator, Lauren Hunter Damon, was reportedly alone in her bedroom when the "accidental gunshot wound" incident happened at her residence in Thomaston, Georgia earlier this month.

A witness to the incident told police in the report that it was a case of pornographic video gone horribly wrong. Although it sounds hilarious, the accident could have been fatal. Cops reached the scene on time and managed to save Damon. She was later treated and discharged from the hospital.

Shocking Her Fans

Damon, 27, was shooting for a pornographic video for her fans when she accidentally discharged a 9mm handgun. The incident happened on November 9 and Damon was alone in her bedroom at that time, while several of her housemates were on the property.

Following the freak accident, cops were called on the property. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a paramedic who had obtained an unloaded 9mm firearm with "spent bullet casing" the Daily Star reported.

The paramedic reportedly told police: "The female had shot herself in her vagina, accidentally." Damon was wounded and bleeding but was in stable condition. She was then carted off to the parking lot of the Upson County Sheriff's office.

Police then conducted interviews with the other residents of the home, including two people who were present when the shot went off. One of the woman's housemates, Jordan Allen, the owner of the firearm, told officers that he was in the kitchen when he heard a gunshot. So Damon was the only one who was present at the room when she shot the bullet into her vagina.

Close Shave

Allen had actually lent the gun to Damon for the shoot and she didn't know how to handle it. She Damon accidentally fired the gun, Allen reportedly rushed to her aid and found a "small amount of blood" dripping down the model's leg.

She reportedly told Allen that she had accidently shot herself. After she was shifted to the parking lot with the wound, Damon was airlifted to a nearby hospital. According to reports in local media, Damon is an actress and works for a porn site called Chaturbate - where models receive "tips" in return for the performance of requested sex acts.

However, it is unclear why the model was using the gun for work and whether she was recording live when the firearm was discharged, The Smoking Gun reported.

That said, police also questioned Damon before she was driven away, and stated that her account of the shooting was inconsistent, with her claiming at one point that she discharged the weapon herself, and at another that the gun went off during a consensual sex act with Allen.

Despite the inconsistencies, however, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore told The Smoking Gun that the shooting, which his department labeled "reckless conduct" in their report, is unlikely to result in criminal charges.