Controversial Republican Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado was ripped apart of social media after she mocked Afghans who fell to death while trying to escape on a US military plane. Earlier, Boebert had praised Taliban saying they were "building back better."

The gun-loving freshman from Colorado has remained embroiled in controversies. During the Capitol insurrection Boebert was accused of aiding the rioters by live-tweeting the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was Boebert's third day in Congress on the day Capitol was laid to siege by violent Trump supporters.

Boebert's Tweets Backfire on Social Media

Boebert, who has openly criticized US President Joe Biden's decision to roll out US troops from Afghanistan, made a scathing tweet mocking the desperate Afghans who fell to death while trying to escape.

"At least they won't have to read 'mean tweets,'" Boebert wrote in the tweet which was accompanied by the viral video showing hundreds of Afghan men surrounding and latching on to the U.S. military plane as it prepares to take off. Another video also showed three stowaways falling of the plane mid-air.

Chaos unfolded at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday as desperate Afghans tried to flee the country after it fell completely in the hands of Taliban terrorists. The western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country after two decades.

Local news outlet Asvaka News Agency confirmed that three young men who were holding on to the tires of the airplane fell to their death during the plane's take off and fell on top of people's houses near the airport. Locals said the fall of the stowaways made a "loud and terrifying noise."

Boebert Siding With Taliban Feel Netizens

In an earlier tweet, Boebert wrote, "The Taliban are the only people building back better." However, both the tweets backfired for Boebert after netizens were left angry. Many even dubbed her a terrorist who was siding with Taliban insurgents.

"The Taliban murdered over 2,448 US military members and you just spit on their graves you sick, twisted, malignant, rotten woman. You think this is clever? A gotcha of the "libs"? Our enemies aren't a punchline for your tweets. We will never forget your traitorous bullshit," wrote an angry user.

"You're a sad & stupid little creature, desperate for attention, aren't you, Klannie Oakley? Cheering for the Taliban is one helluva take, kiddo. Bravo. Well done. We already knew you were a traitor to this country, so I guess this is just an extension of the same. Truly pitiful," responded another user.

"So you support terrorists that helped with 9/11. Good to know," questioned a user as another added, "Lauren Boebert is a Taliban loving Domestic Terrorist."

"Not even the least bit surprised that QAnon terrorist Lauren Boebert is pro-Taliban because after all she did support, incite, promote the deadly attack on the US Capitol. She's a danger to human society," read a tweet.