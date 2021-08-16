'Hiding' Joe Biden Faces Heat For Vacationing Amid Afghan Crisis; Trump Tells Him to 'Resign in Disgrace'

Backlash continues to grow for US President Joe Biden, who went on a 'vacation' to Camp David amid the ongoing Taliban crisis in Afghanistan. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, called for his resignation for orchestrating Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

On Sunday Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to 'prevent further bloodshed.'

Trump Accuses Biden of Five Things

Trump, who has always remained critical of his successor following the bitter defeat during the 2020 Presidential elections, called for Biden's resignation.

"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,' Trump said in a statement.

"It shouldn't be a big deal, because he wasn't elected legitimately in the first place," Trump added while repeating his claims of election fraud.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had issued a statement lambasting the Biden administration for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. "Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire worldâ€”DO YOU MISS ME YET?' he said.

Biden Slammed For Being Away in Camp David

Amid the chaos unfurling in Afghanistan, Biden faced flak for being missing in action after taking refuge in Camp David. Biden and first lady Jill Biden left for Camp David on Friday where they are scheduled to stay until Wednesday.

Earlier, in a tweet, the White House issued a statement stating that Biden was being briefed about the ongoing developments in Afghanistan via video chat. "This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul," the tweet read.

However, this did not stop many to lambast the US President. "Why is Joe Biden on vacation? I don't think he's taken one question from the press this entire weekend, so this is a frightening situation," said GOP Rep. Jim Jordan said during an interview with Fox News.

Many slammed Biden for 'hiding' in Camp David. "Where are you hiding JOE BIDEN.. The World is collapsing while you hide ?" wrote a Twitter user as another added, "Biden's a coward hiding in the basement like always."

"No left wing journalist in the world is asking this question. With Afghanistan collapsing and Biden, Psaki and Harris missing in action they are still not asking relevant questions," wrote another.

"Does this sound familiar? Biden is hiding at Camp David while Afghanistan collapses. Obama having dinner while Americans in Benghazi plead for help. Susan Rice in charge both times!" read another tweet.