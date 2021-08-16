The takeover of the Afghanistan's Presidential Palace by the Taliban has drawn comparisons with the Capitol insurrection carried out by the Trump supporters on January 6. Netizens shared several images of the rioters creating a ruckus inside the federal building after breaking the barricade.

The Taliban terrorists took over the Afghan government's headquarters after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.

'Taliban Have Won With the Judgement of Their Swords and Guns'

Ghani, who is being dubbed as coward for fleeing in the country and leaving his countrymen at the mercy of Taliban insurgents, said that he took the step to prevent further bloodshed. In a Facebook post, the ex- President said: "Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country (Afghanistan) that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years."

Stating that had he not left the country, the result would have been a big human disaster in this 6 million city. "If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face destruction and destruction of Kabul city, result would have been a big human disaster in this 6 million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they're here to attack all Kabul & the people of Kabul," , Ghani said.

"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen. They are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks," read the post further.

Taliban's Takeover Compared With Capitol Insurrection

Netizens were quick to draw similarities between the Capitol insurrection and the Taliban's takeover of the Presidential Palace.

"Have to say the images of Taliban in the Afghan Presidential Palace disturbingly reminiscent of the Jan 6 insurrection images. #Afghanistan," tweeted a user.

"GOP seeing Taliban in presidential palace: "What a failure, what devastation, complete responsibility falls on President Biden." GOP on Jan. 6: "It's a peaceful protest, President Trump has nothing to do with it," wrote another user.

"Afghanistan is same visuals as Jan 6 in DC," opined a user as another wrote, "It's like watching Jan 6 again except Afghanistan had a piss poor government experiment that failed. Decent people need to get out for good."