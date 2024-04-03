Lauren Boebert: Colorado Rep. Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove Blood Clot from Leg after Being Diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot and was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, she revealed on Tuesday evening. The 37-year-old Republican congresswoman was hospitalized at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland due to swelling in her upper left leg. She is now recovering, according to reports.

"Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow," Boebert's campaign said in a statement.

Boebert Goes Under the Knife

Doctors scheduled and conducted surgery on Boebert on Tuesday morning to remove the blood clot and insert a stent to alleviate her symptoms. May-Thurner syndrome is a rare vascular condition where an artery compresses the left iliac vein in the pelvis, obstructing blood flow from the leg to the heart, as outlined by UPMC.

For some patients, surgery involves inserting a stent, a small tube made of metal mesh, to restore blood flow by widening the blocked vein.

In certain cases, patients may not initially exhibit symptoms, but with time, they may experience swelling, venous ulcers, and blood clots, which could escalate into life-threatening complications such as strokes and heart attacks.

The specific cause of Boebert's diagnosis remains unknown, but her campaign has indicated that potential factors such as "dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting" were identified as possible contributors.

Women aged between 20 and 45 who have undergone childbirth are also at a higher risk of developing May-Thurner syndrome.

Boebert Recovering Steadily

Boebert thanked her medical team and said she was looking forward to a complete recovery, affirming her commitment to returning to Congress to continue advocating for Colorado. "I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis," Boebert added.

"We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery," said Bade, a hospitalist at UCHealth.

There is no specific timeline set for Boebert's return to Washington, D.C.

Her hospitalization comes as she aims for Colorado's 4th District seat in the upcoming November election.

Boebert, serving her second term, currently represents Colorado's 3rd District. In December, she announced her intention not to seek re-election for her current seat, instead aiming for the more Republican-leaning district.

Former Republican Representative Ken Buck held the 4th District seat from 2015 until his resignation on March 22. Boebert earlier said that she would not run for the seat in a special election, as it could potentially jeopardize the already narrow House Republican majority by vacating her current seat.

After Buck's resignation, the GOP's control in the House decreased to a 218-213 majority.