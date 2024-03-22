Katie Bernhardt: Glamorous Louisiana Democrat Party Chair Under Fire from Progressives After Starring in TV Ad Teeing Her Up for Governor Role

Louisiana Democrats are set to vote this weekend on the possibility of removing their party chair from office. Katie Bernhardt has incited anger within her party following statewide election losses last year, compounded by the release of a campaign video that appeared to suggest she was positioning herself for a run for governor.

Bernhardt is now facing a challenge from the state political organization Blue Reboot, which is mobilizing progressive candidates to contest in the State Central Committee elections. The committee, which has 105 people vying for seats in the upcoming vote, is currently making an effort to remove the mother-of-four from her position and elect a new party chair.

Facing Severe Backlash

Lynda Woolard, co-founder of Blue Reboot, explained the rationale behind the move against Bernhardt and told LA Illuminator, "We are in a deep hole that we've got to have a big coalition working to get out of."

Woolard said that the left-wing faction of Louisiana's Democratic Party is frustrated with an approach that has proven ineffective in the traditionally Republican state. Specifically, she highlighted that a lack of funding has severely limited the party's capabilities in recent years.

"People say 'I never hear from the Democratic Party until there's a candidate that wants my vote,'" Woolard said.

"And it's really hard to motivate voters when it's two weeks before an election and they don't know who you are and haven't heard from you before."

The effort to remove Bernhardt was fueled by the major losses suffered by the party in statewide elections in 2023.

Democratic Governor candidate Shawn Wilson was decisively defeated by Republican Jeff Landry, and Democrats suffered defeat in every statewide election.

The GOP also now commands a supermajority in the state legislature following crushing defeats by Democrats.

Party Members Dissatisfied

While serving as the state's DNC Chair, Bernhardt faced criticism last year for seemingly positioning herself for a run for the governor's mansion, a move that many in her party viewed as contrary to her role, which they believed should have been focused on promoting other Democrats rather than herself.

She courted further controversy by firing a shotgun and fawning about her commitment to prioritize Louisiana over national politics, sparking speculation about her potential candidacy for governor. However, she put an end to the speculation shortly afterward, particularly in response to criticism.

"I'm not running for governor or anything else right now. We're working to rebuild the Louisiana Democratic Party, which starts with fielding strong, capable candidates for statewide office," Bernhardt said in a statement at the time.

Among her critics was Democratic state Rep. Travis Johnson, the vice chairman of the party, who harshly criticized her for what he perceived as "self-promotion."

"The Louisiana Democratic Party is at a standstill because the leader is not committed," Johnson said at the time.

Bernhardt's critics are reportedly trying to enhance diversity within the Louisiana Democratic Party, particularly as the presence of white Democrats in the state has dwindled significantly.

While the outcome of this weekend's ballot will determine her potential removal, Bernhardt is already facing challenges.

Former state Rep. Randal Gaines, who presently sits on the Democratic National Committee, has declared his candidacy, and Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis is reportedly contemplating a run, according to LA Illuminator.