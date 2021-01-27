Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert claimed she "didn't know" the anti-government extremists she posed with on the steps of the Colorado Capitol in 2019. However, it turns out she has known some of them for well over a year.

Last week, a photo of Boebert posing with Bikers for Trump and "Three Percenter" militia extremists at a Dec. 2019 gun rights rally in Denver went viral on social media due to misinformation stating it was taken in Washington prior to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The image was circulated along with claims (made by U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick) that some Members of Congress were giving reconnaissance tours to a large group of extremists a day before the attack.

These are People 'I Don't Know'

Boebert, assuming the allegations were directed at her, responded with a letter denying she led any tours. She also insisted she did not know any of the people in the photograph.

"Extremists that believe your rhetoric have posted photos of me with people I don't know at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colorado, following a rally from more than a year ago and claimed these were people that I gave a U.S. Capitol tour to on January 5, 2021," Boebert said in the statement, addressed to Maloney.

Boebert, who has also faced allegations that she helped incite the insurrection and live-tweeted the whereabouts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the federal building was being stormed, is right about the photo being misleading, but she isn't being truthful about her relationship with the people she was photographed posing with.

Boebert's Ties to Cory, Jacqueline Anderson

More pictures of Boebert posing with Cory Anderson - leader of the groupColorado Boots on the Ground: Bikers for Trump and an avowed Three Percenter – and his wife Jacqueline Anderson, who were seen posing with the Republican congresswoman in photos at the Colorado Capitol in December 2019 were discovered. Cory can be seen in the back row with Jacqueline in front of him.

Just yesterday, Boebert accepted a custom Glock 22 from Cory in a tweet posted by her on her official handle.

Jacqueline has also posted numerous photos of herself and Boebert on her own Facebook profile and it appears the two have known each other since at least September 2019. One of the images, which shows Boebert and Jacqueline posing with the former's longtime friend Sherronna Bishop, was captured at Boebert's restaurant, Shooter's Grill.

A week after the December 2019 rally at the Capitol in Denver, Boebert, Cory and Jacqueline were pictured together at an event in a post shared by Jacqueline on her Facebook page. "I love you so much Lauren Boebert," she captioned the photos.

Boebert's campaign has also regularly featured a photo of her with BFT members, including Cory (can be seen seated on a bike on Boebert's right), on her campaign website and in direct mail pieces.