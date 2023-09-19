Lauren Boebert Breaks Up with Quinn Gallagher after Groping Incident During Beetlejuice Performance and Because He Is a Democrat Who Hosted Drag Shows

Conservative Representative Lauren Boebert has ended her relationship with the person who was seen groping her breast during a frisky outing at a Colorado theater while they were watching a family-friendly performance of the musical "Beetlejuice" last week.

The self-described "eccentric" politician who returned to Washington D.C. on Monday, told TMZ that "all future date nights have been canceled" between her and bar owner Quinn Gallagher. The Colorado Congresswoman and Gallagher faced backlash on September 10 after they were filmed fondling each other during a showing of Beetlejuice in Denver. Following that, the two were asked to leave the theater.

End of a Whirlwind Romance

"I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date," Boebert told TMZ, alluding to Gallagher, who also runs a nightclub in Aspen that hosts drag shows.

Even though she hinted at her date's Democratic affiliation, the staunch GOP member clarified that the decision to end the relationship was unrelated to the recent reports about Gallagher.

"He's a wonderful man, and it was a great time to go out and have dinner and enjoy part of a show," she told the publication.

"Nothing to do with anything that anyone reported. Honestly, he's a private citizen and we peacefully parted. Great man, great friend and I wish him all the best."

Last week, Boebert, a fierce opponent of trans rights, was caught on camera fondling Gallagher's breasts and massaging her crotch while smoking what seemed to be a vape.

In January, Gallagher's Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen hosted staged "a winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show."

Aspen Gay Ski Week also hosted an event at Hooch in 2020, featuring cocktails and appetizers.

Besides from the alleged misconduct, several attendees also reported disruptions caused by Boebert, including smoking, obstructing views, using flash photography, and singing loudly.

Backlash Continues

The 36-year-old congresswoman and Gallagher were thrown out of the theater before the show ended.

The lawmaker made a rude gesture at the ushers before departing the venue. She also issued a warning that she would file a complaint against them regarding the incident. "Do you know who I am?" she was quoted as saying.

Boebert offered an apology via a statement released on Friday for her inappropriate behavior. She blamed her erratic behavior on her recent separation from Jayson, her husband of 18 years.

She also acknowledged using an electronic device to smoke inside the theater, retracting her campaign team's earlier assertion that the smoke was mistaken for "heavy fog machines" by fellow audience members.

A pregnant woman seated behind the disruptive pair recounted that she had requested Boebert to refrain from smoking. In response, the politician insulted her, labeling her "a sad and miserable person."

The mother of four and grandmother of one filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences."

It's widely believed that Gallagher's relationship with Boebert began several months ago.

Boebert, who is currently in her second term in Congress, is now vying for a third term. She expects a competitive race against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, whom she narrowly defeated by a margin of 546 votes in the previous year's midterm elections.

Gallagher originally comes from the congresswoman's hometown of Rifle, Colorado, and he still has family there.