Lauren Boebert Blames Her Vaping and Groping at Beetlejuice Performance on Her 'Overtly Animated Personality'

Lauren Boebert blamed her frisky vaping behavior that resulted in her and her partner being thrown out from a recent performance of Beetlejuice on her "overtly animated personality." The Republican firebrand was caught engaging in overt displays of affection with her partner Quinn Gallagher, who is believed to be a Democrat, while also vaping within the theater.

Embarrassing video footage depicted Gallagher groping Boebert's breast as she caressed his crotch at the theatre in Denver, Colorado. Boebert and Gallagher were thrown out of the theatre following complaints from other attendees. Video footage also showed Boebert giving the finger to the usher before leaving the theatre with her new boyfriend Gallagher.

Changing Her Reasons and Stance

"I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality. Maybe overly animated personality," the 36-year-old Colorado rabble-rouser recounted on One America News Network.

Boebert and Gallagher were asked to leave the Denver show last Sunday for vaping, and allegedly touching her male companion inappropriately during the performance.

"I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time. Was told to kind of settle it down a little bit, which I did but then my next slip up was taking a picture," Boebert explained on OAN.

Boebert, who is going through a divorce, attended the show with her new partner, Quinn Gallagher, a Democratic bar owner from Aspen.

News of her eventful weekend escapade rapidly spread across the internet. Boebert, however, shifted the blame onto the media, accusing them of exaggerating the incident.

"We just had Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House announce the impeachment inquiry," she said. "We're facing a government shutdown and trying to fund the federal government. We have wide open southern border."

"And what's the top story? Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the theater."

At first, a representative for Boebert refuted claims that she was asked to leave the musical for vaping.

"I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice," campaign manager Drew Sexton told multiple outlets.

Changing her Tone

However, Boebert adopted a more accommodative tone following the release of security footage that showed a puff of smoke and the naughty behavior.

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family," Boebert wrote in a mea culpa on social media Friday.

"I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry."

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, in April. Just a month before that, she revealed that her 17-year-old son, Tyler, had fathered a child.

The firebrand lawmaker has been reportedly in a relationship with Gallagher for several months. Gallagher is a co-owner of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, a venue that has previously hosted drag shows.

Interestingly, Boebert, known for her confrontational stance, has a history of arrests and has been openly critical of drag shows, particularly their association with military recruitment and their presence in educational settings.

Shortly after securing a narrow win in Colorado's strongly Republican 3rd Congressional District, with a partisan rating of R+15, Boebert pledged to adopt a more receptive approach, emphasizing the importance of listening, calming tensions and reducing the political temperature in Washington, D.C.

However, Boebert has gained notoriety for her pugnacious temperament, often seen posing with powerful firearms, and has been involved in alleged disputes, including restroom incidents, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia.

Boebert has already expressed her intention to seek a third term in Congress, which could lead to a possible clash with Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch.

In the 2022 election cycle, Boebert narrowly managed to retain her seat, fending off a close challenge from Frisch by a mere 546 votes.